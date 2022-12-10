ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Dale Zorn applauds grant to Monroe's Premier Industries

By The Monroe News
 4 days ago

Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Onsted, this week applauded the Michigan Economic Development Corp. for approving a $22,500 grant to help cover the cost of new technologies for Premier Industries of Monroe.

Premier Industries is one of 24 small manufacturers in Michigan to have been awarded a total of $559,005 to help them adopt Industry 4.0 technologies.

“In an increasingly competitive global marketplace, it is critical that Michigan small manufacturers and businesses invest in new technologies,” Zorn said in a news release. “This grant for Premier Industries, and all the grants in the Industry 4.0 Technology Implementation Grant Program, will help support these vital investments. By doing so, we can help protect thousands of good jobs in Monroe and our entire state.”

In September, 49 companies were awarded a total of $1.15 million in grants, and 23 companies were awarded more than $500,000 in grants in July. In total, 95 companies have received $2.2 million through the program.

The amount of increased revenue because of the awardees implementing these technologies is expected to be about $112 million, with an estimated 336 jobs created and 1,542 jobs retained, the release said. Additionally, these projects leverage $13.1 million in private investment from small manufacturers.

Grants are reimbursement-based and cover up to 50% of eligible technologies, including additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics and automation.

Grant applications will continue to be accepted on a rolling basis until all funds are allocated. To learn more about the requirements of the program and to view the grant application, visit michiganbusiness.org/industry4-0/grant.

