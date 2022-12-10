ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Falls resident chosen to join county's ADM Board

By Submitted by Summit County ADM
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vkNP_0je1hEMh00

The County of Summit Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADM) Board welcomed Marc Lee Shannon to its board of directors with a swearing-in by Judge Joy Malek Oldfield.

Shannon, of Cuyahoga Falls, is a Certified Peer Recovery Supporter through the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and is certified with the Franklin Covey leadership company. He is also a business and professional development consultant, the host of a recovery-themed podcast, and the author of an essay series on recovery. He has also been a community advocate through volunteer work with the St. Thomas Hospital Detox Center and Summit County Turning Point Program.

“Mr. Shannon is a beloved figure in the Akron music and recovery community,” ADM Board of Directors chair Dr. Todd M. Ivan said. “We are pleased to welcome his service on the ADM Board of Directors.”

Regarding his joining the board, Shannon said, “As a former corporate executive, now musician and author, I hope to blend my skills as a person in long-term recovery from Substance Use Disorder and OhioMAS Certified Peer Recovery Supporter to shine a light for the board on actual day-to-day issues of living in recovery. It is an honor I would never have expected but will cherish.”

Apart from his extensive work in the recovery community, Shannon is a renowned national recording artist and performer. He graduated from the Guitar Institute in Hollywood, Calif. and played with Michael Stanley and the Resonators for 25 years, appearing on 23 albums. He has also released three studio albums under his own name, the most recent of which, Lucky, was released in late 2021. He is the father of three adult children and lives with his dog, Martin.

Comments / 1

Related
cleveland19.com

Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

North Canton Restaurant Tradition Turns Into Hurricane Ian Relief

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A longtime tradition at a North Canton eatery has turned into a donation for those hard hit by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Eadie’s Fish House on Wise Avenue NW was lined from floor to ceiling with dollar bills pinned up by customers, some adding appreciative handwritten notes on them.
NORTH CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
AKRON, OH
police1.com

Cleveland police create relocation program for homicide witnesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to establish its first-ever formal witness-protection program in hopes of solving more homicides. Roughly $13,000 out of a $17,000 state grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will be used by Cleveland police to temporarily re-locate homicide witnesses at risk of retaliation, during the course of a one-year pilot program.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Intersection Near Cleveland Clinic Mercy Tops SCATS Hazards List

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Area Transportation Study or SCATS recently released their draft 2021 Crash Report, producing the Top 10 Most Hazardous Intersections in the county. Topping the list is the complicated intersections of 12th and 13th Streets NW, I-77 and Mercy Drive...
CANTON, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

Recall Alert: Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio — An Ohio dairy company has issued a voluntary recall of its quart sized eggnog product due to undeclared allergens. Hartzler Family Dairy, of Wooster, Ohio, announced the recall of the product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates. According to the company, there was a labeling defect with the quart sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product.
WOOSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal Summit County crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday in Springfield Township. The two-vehicle crash occurred on Krumroy Road and Sypher Road around 2 pm. According to the OSHP, a 2018 Peterbilt Box Truck was traveling westbound...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy