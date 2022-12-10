Read full article on original website
Municipal Solid Waste Equipment & Services Waste-to-Energy International Conversion Technologies. United Kingdom-based waste and recycling company Cory Group has awarded Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to build Cory’s second large-scale waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, located in the Belvedere section of London. After arranging financing...
Electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling is a booming industry—and the key to lowering the carbon footprint of EVs—but nearly half of respondents to a recent survey mistakenly believe lithium-ion EV batteries are destined for landfills. A new study commissioned by engineered battery materials company Ascend Elements, Westborough, Massachusetts,...
