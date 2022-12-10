Read full article on original website
EHS Boys and Girls Swim and Dive Defeat Bangor
The Ellsworth Boys and Girls Swim Teams defeated Bangor at the Downeast Family YMCA on Tuesday, December 13th in the 1st meet of the season. The Ellsworth Boys won 101-48 while the Ellsworth Girls won 108-37. According to Ellsworth Coach Jim Goodman. Ellsworth swimmers performed exceptionally well in the first...
2022 Ryan Detour Wrestling Meet [RESULTS
The 2022 Ryan Detour Wrestling Meet was held at Bucksport High School on Saturday, December 10th. 106 - Noah Dumont (Biddeford) defeated Shawn Cushing (Washington Academy) pin at 1:06. 113 - Austin Sirois (Biddeford) defeated Joel Desjardins (Fort Kent) 13-1 120 - Nathan Durgin (Foxcroft Academy) defeated Robert Fraustro (Biddeford)...
Too Young to Drive on the Road, Jefferson Teen Tearing Up the Dirt Track in Truck Pulling
Sammy Chapman does not have a driver’s license, but that hasn’t stopped the 15-year-old Jefferson youth from tearing up the dirt track in truck pulling. He won 12 races this past summer, including 10 in a row, to win the Maine State Truck and Tractor Pullers Association’s points series. He is the youngest puller in the truck class and has beaten out many a seasoned veteran.
2022 Living Nativity Friday December 16 in Bar Harbor
It's a tradition that has gone on since 1973, and continued even during COVID!. The Bar Harbor Congregational Church, located at 29 Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor will present the Living Nativity on Friday December 16th. Members of the Church will portray the night that Jesus was born from...
Former Skowhegan player named America East Rookie of the Week
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Congratulations to University of Maine freshman Jaycie Christopher, who's been named America East Rookie of the Week. The former Skowhegan star averaged over 14 points and five rebounds a game for the Black Bears last week, including a career high 26 points against Army Sunday, helping the Black Bears to an 88-60 win.
Sumner Girls Fall to Central 80-38 [STATS]
The Sumner Girls Basketball Team are going to be road warriors this season. Because of the ongoing issue with the sprinkler system, the Sumner Tigers are playing all the games on the road. Saturday afternoon they played the Central Red Devils at Ellsworth High School, falling 80-38. The game was...
Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?
This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
National Ice Cream Day at the Ice Cream Shoppe in Oakland
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - As if you needed an excuse to enjoy this favorite treat, it is National Ice Cream Day,. The Ice Cream Shoppe in Oakland has quite the variety to choose from. Ricky and Donna Parlin started the shop in Skowhegan 35 years ago. It is now operated...
Bangor on Tap Returns to Cross Insurance Center in 2023
Hey craft beer fans – Tickets for Bangor on Tap go on sale Monday at 10 am – just in time for your holiday gift giving. Bangor on Tap returns to Cross Insurance Center on April 8, 2023 with more than 75 craft beers, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers, plus music all day by the ADAM EZRA GROUP.
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
Ellsworth School Board Appoints Amy Boles Superintendent for Ellsworth Schools [UPDATE]
Since November 14th, Amy Boles has been the acting Superintendent of Schools for the City of Ellsworth, when the Ellsworth School Board held a Special School Board Meeting, and accepted the resignation of Katrina Kane as Superintendent and appointed Amy Boles as Interim Superintendent. On Tuesday, December 13th the Ellsworth...
Meet the 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Competition and Game Day Cheer Teams [PHOTOS]
The 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Competition and Game Day Cheer Teams gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Monday, December 5th for Picture Day! Meet the Teams and best of luck this season!. Competition Cheer Team. 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Competition Cheer Team. Game Day Cheer Team. 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Game...
Meet the Ellsworth High School 2022-23 Swim and Dive Team [PHOTOS]
The 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Swim and Dive Team gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Monday afternoon, December 5th for Picture Day! Meet the Team! Best of luck this season!
Santa’s Arrival, Holiday Light Parade, Fireworks and More in Bucksport Saturday December 10th
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Craft Fair at G.H. Jewett School sponsored by Bucksport Recreation A Branch of The Down East Family YMCA. 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m: Pictures with Santa on Main Street sponsored by RSU 25 All-Activities Booster Club. 5pm - through parade: Free cookies & cocoa sponsored...
Light Snow & Windy Into Wednesday. Stronger Storm Late-Week
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to back into New Brunswick this evening. Clouds will continue to increase across the region overnight and lows will drop into the teens. The low will bring the chance for snow showers mostly north and east of Bangor from midnight through the first half of Wednesday. A few snow squalls will also be possible which could result in periods of difficult travel and low visibility. Winds will increase overnight as the pressure gradient tightens with the approaching low. Northwest winds will gust up to 35 mph overnight and could create areas of blowing snow and will also drive wind chill values into the single digits above and below zero.
Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they responded to a car on fire in the Penobscot River near Cascade Park on State Street early Monday morning. They say at 2:30 a.m. just south of Waterworks Road a car on fire was partially in the river. First responders located a...
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 19 - Dec. 8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 19. Randall...
Police investigate car on fire in river in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to a report of a "traffic accident" on State Street near Cascade Park and just south of Waterworks Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday. "It was reported a vehicle was partially in the Penobscot River and was also on fire," a news release from the Bangor Police Department said Monday afternoon.
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
Friday December 16 Is Ugly Sweater Day in the City of Ellsworth
Start combing through the closets and up in the attic! You need to find that ugly sweater that you wear just once a year! Friday, December 16th is Ugly Sweater Day and the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce wants your picture in your "finest"!. Since 2015, the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce...
