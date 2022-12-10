BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to back into New Brunswick this evening. Clouds will continue to increase across the region overnight and lows will drop into the teens. The low will bring the chance for snow showers mostly north and east of Bangor from midnight through the first half of Wednesday. A few snow squalls will also be possible which could result in periods of difficult travel and low visibility. Winds will increase overnight as the pressure gradient tightens with the approaching low. Northwest winds will gust up to 35 mph overnight and could create areas of blowing snow and will also drive wind chill values into the single digits above and below zero.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO