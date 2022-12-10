Read full article on original website
KXLY
Spotlight returns to Pam Am bombing; Twitter relaunching subscriber service; ‘Black Panther’ remains on top | Hot off the Wire podcast
On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):. » The announcement that a Libyan man suspected in the 1988 bombing of a passenger jet has been taken into U.S. custody put the spotlight back on the notorious terrorist attack. The suspect, Abu Agila Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, is accused of building the bomb that destroyed a Pam Am flight over the Scottish town of Lockerbie.
Storm covers Salt Lake in snow, inversion expected to settle in this weekend
Alta Ski Resort reported almost 4 feet of snow, with the Salt Lake City International Airport and other parts of Salt Lake County reporting nearly a foot. However the National Weather Service says it’s too soon to tell if this will help the drought.
Things to know today: Griner wants to talk; Golden Globe noms today; NFL Week 14 recap; plus, winter storm sweeps US
Today is Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Let’s get caught up. Here are today’s top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. 1937 — Rookie Sammy Baugh throws second-half touchdown passes of 55, 78 and 33 yards to overcome a 14-7 Chicago lead and give the Washington Redskins a 28-21 victory over the Chicago Bears for the NFL championship.
The Beauty of ‘Avatar’ Left Some Fans Depressed — After Forming a Supportive Online Community, Now They Brace for ‘The Way of Water’
When “Avatar” first hit theaters in 2009, audiences had never seen anything quite like it before. James Cameron’s science-fiction spectacle became a phenomenon, transporting repeat viewers to the colorful alien world of Pandora: a digitally realized environment of sprawling forests, floating mountains and majestic creatures. But in the weeks following the release of “Avatar,” CNN reported that some viewers were experiencing “depression and suicidal thoughts.” A gloomy sentiment had taken root in tandem with the euphoric praise: Earth’s surfaces seemed gray compared to the film’s gorgeous vistas — and the quotidian ways of mankind felt dull and restrictive compared to...
Holiday travel chaos is coming: Here’s how to handle it
The December holiday travel season is rarely easy for travelers, but this year could prove particularly dicey. Airlines are still short on pilots and planes, and passenger traffic is predicted to nearly reach pre-pandemic levels. The Transportation Security Administration screened 2.5 million passengers on the Sunday after Thanksgiving this year...
Radiological Society of North America, Nov. 27 to Dec. 1
The annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America was held from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 in Chicago and attracted nearly 25,000 participants from around the world, including radiologists, radiation oncologists, physicists in medicine, radiologic technologists, and other health care professionals. The conference featured scientific papers from a number of subspecialties covering the newest trends in radiological research, as well as education and informatics exhibits.
SEC charges former FTX CEO; U.S. braces for wild weather week; donors meet to get Ukraine through winter | Hot off the Wire podcast
On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):. » The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX with orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors. » Millions of people in the central United...
Communities around the US are voicing a common anxiety: Are Americans losing their accents?
Chris C. Palmer, Professor of English, Kennesaw State University; Michelle Devereaux, Associate Professor of English Education, Kennesaw State University. In Boston, there are reports of people pronouncing the letter “r.” Down in Tennessee, people are noticing a lack of a Southern drawl. And Texans have long worried about losing their distinctive twang.
How Travel Insurance Paid for a Couple’s Impromptu Wedding
Adam Geinitz and his fiance, Jeremy, had planned to elope to Puerto Rico this past September. While weather reports indicated potential storms, the couple departed from their home in Colorado for their destination wedding anyway. But during their layover in New York, the storm worsened into what would become Hurricane...
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
