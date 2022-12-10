When “Avatar” first hit theaters in 2009, audiences had never seen anything quite like it before. James Cameron’s science-fiction spectacle became a phenomenon, transporting repeat viewers to the colorful alien world of Pandora: a digitally realized environment of sprawling forests, floating mountains and majestic creatures. But in the weeks following the release of “Avatar,” CNN reported that some viewers were experiencing “depression and suicidal thoughts.” A gloomy sentiment had taken root in tandem with the euphoric praise: Earth’s surfaces seemed gray compared to the film’s gorgeous vistas — and the quotidian ways of mankind felt dull and restrictive compared to...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO