CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation...
Footage shows Tahoe snowplow train bulldozing through deep snow after storm
The deep snow proved no match for the yellow locomotive.
