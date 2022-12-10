ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation...
OXNARD, CA

