West Chester University Program Aims to Help School Districts ‘Grow Their Own’ Teachers

West Chester University student Imere Williams has wanted to be a teacher since a young age. Now, he's part of WCU's PRIZE Program. In the past decade, the number of people completing teacher education programs has dropped significantly, falling by 25 percent according to a federal report. States like Pennsylvania are seeing even more dramatic declines. But West Chester’s PRIZE (Partnering in Raising Inclusive, Zealous Educators) is hoping to change that, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Chester County, PA
