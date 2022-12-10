Read full article on original website
Penn State Brandywine’s First Professor Donates Academic and Historical Documents
Penn State Brandywine Chancellor Marilyn J. Wells picked up boxes of academic and historic documents from the home of the university's first professor, Robert Ginsberg. Robert Ginsberg, Penn State Brandywine’s professor emeritus of philosophy and comparative literature, was the very first faculty member hired at the new campus. Now...
In Wake of Its Centennial, Royer-Greaves School for Blind in Paoli to Hire Executive to Lead Fundraising Efforts
Photo byRoyer-Greaves School for Blind. Royer-Greaves School for Blind opened its doors 100 years ago to give children with visual impairment and an intellectual or developmental disability something they did not have: a place to learn, grow, and attain and enjoy the most independent lives possible.
West Chester University Program Aims to Help School Districts ‘Grow Their Own’ Teachers
West Chester University student Imere Williams has wanted to be a teacher since a young age. Now, he's part of WCU's PRIZE Program. In the past decade, the number of people completing teacher education programs has dropped significantly, falling by 25 percent according to a federal report. States like Pennsylvania are seeing even more dramatic declines. But West Chester’s PRIZE (Partnering in Raising Inclusive, Zealous Educators) is hoping to change that, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
