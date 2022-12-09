Palm Springs Police reported a man assaulted his wife and threw her out of a home in Palm Springs off East Waverly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The woman said their 12-year-old was still inside and believed her husband intended to hurt the child. Police officers tried negotiating with the man but eventually forced their The post Man barricaded in home leads PSPD to child rescue appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO