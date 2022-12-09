Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Man Charged With Fatal Shooting in DHS
(CNS) – A Palm Springs resident accused of fatally shooting a man in Desert Hot Springs late last month was charged Tuesday with murder. Richard Douglas Taylor Jr., 31, is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on the felony count, which includes a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury, according to court records.
Man accused of inappropriate relationship with girl, 15, to stand trial
A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant must stand trial on a felony and misdemeanor charge, a judge ruled Tuesday. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, was charged with one felony count of sending...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Loaded Firearm
(CNS) – A convicted felon was arrested for the alleged possession of a loaded firearm in Cathedral City, authorities announced Saturday. The arrest happened Friday around 1 p.m. when the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force was conducting an operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Felon who sold deadly dose of fentanyl sentenced
A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year- old Calimesa man was sentenced Monday to 11 years in state prison. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
knewsradio.com
Indio Woman Busted For November Burglaries At Storage Facility In La Quinta
Burglary suspect Cristina Rocha. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. It was just before 1 in the afternoon on Monday November 7th 2022, when deputies were called to investigate a burglary at several storage units on Adams Street in La Quinta. Vandals had stolen 20-thousand dollars of property from the...
Man barricaded in home leads PSPD to child rescue
Palm Springs Police reported a man assaulted his wife and threw her out of a home in Palm Springs off East Waverly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The woman said their 12-year-old was still inside and believed her husband intended to hurt the child. Police officers tried negotiating with the man but eventually forced their The post Man barricaded in home leads PSPD to child rescue appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 3, 2022, and December 9, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 9 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, Norco, and Fontana.
Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned
Authorities today identified a 61-year-old Santa Ana man who died in Thermal after the pickup truck he was driving overturned into a dirt shoulder. The Riverside County coroner's office identified the man as Lippel Romulo. A passenger, a 39-year-old Walnut woman, sustained moderate injuries in the one-vehicle wreck and was taken to the Desert The post Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Gang Members Still Committing Crimes…Holiday Season Or Not
Criminal street gang member and convicted felon Joshua Daniel Beltran Macias. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Another documented criminal street gang member is off the streets after Joshua Daniel Beltran Macias (photo above) was arrested during a traffic stop in Cathedral City Friday afternoon December 9th 2022. He was carrying a loaded unregistered .40 caliber handgun.
texasbreaking.com
Brothers Who ‘Did Everything Together’ Die Together, Suspect Arrested in Indio
A man from Indio, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing two brothers “who did everything together,” according to several reports. Authorities nabbed Luis Armenta, 21, in connection with the murder of Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar “CJ” Zuniga, 18. On the morning of December 2, the brothers’ bodies were discovered in a burned-out car on an unpaved service road in the desert near Indio, California.
CA man, 88, charged with killing girl in car crash
An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago.
Short pursuit ends in Coachella, two people arrested
Indio Police Department investigators confirm two men were captured Friday morning following a short pursuit. It began around 4:20 a.m. in the area of Jackson Street and Civic Center Drive in Indio; and it ended a short time later in Coachella, in the 49200 block of Grapefruit Boulevard. Investigators say the suspect vehicle was a The post Short pursuit ends in Coachella, two people arrested appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murdering Two Brothers
Indio Police have announced the arrest of a 21-year-old Indio man in connection to a double homicide investigation in North Indio. Luis Armenta is facing two counts of murder with a special circumstances murder involving more than one victim, and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury, according to the Indio Police Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting
(CNS) – A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences. Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
abc10.com
California man, 88, charged with killing 9-year-old girl in car crash
INDIO, Calif. — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Perris (Perris, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred in the area of Foothill and Orange avenues at about 5:25 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving on a first road when it crashed into the hillside.
Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home
A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
Injured person rescued from mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters rescued an injured person from the flames of a mobile home fire Monday morning in Desert Hot Springs, CalFire reports. The person was taken to the hospital with "minor to moderate injuries." The fire was 'well established' when crews were on the scene just before noon. The home is in the 17500 block of The post Injured person rescued from mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up
A homeless encampment set up on the sidewalk along Crossley Road between the PetSmart and Walmart in Palm Springs has been cleaned up. Palm Springs police Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza said they have been receiving complaints about over the last three weeks about people camping in tents in the area. Araiza said Walmart staff met with The post Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up appeared first on KESQ.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Indio, CA
Part of Indio's fast-rising popularity is due to its wide range of annual mainstream events. Known as the City of Festivals, this city in Riverside County along the Coachella Valley of Southern California shines with authentic Native American culture. More than that, it's a scenic paradise that highlights mountain ranges,...
