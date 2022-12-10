An open letter to Sens. Pollina, Cummings and Perchlik;. I'm pleased to see your proposal, Vermont S.151, for adopting property boundary marking with purple paint. But I strongly feel it’s being applied to only those who hunt or fish, rather than go convey No Trespassing without permission, regardless of the reason any person wants entry to private property, and only touches on how fully effective I feel the Purple Paint Law nationwide was meant to be, or could be.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO