Vermont State

Proposal 2 and Proposal 5 signed into law in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday was a historic day for the state of Vermont, after two amendments voted on in November were signed into law. Around 11 a.m. this morning, Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of State Jim Condos signed Proposal Two and Proposal Five into the state's constitution. Prop...
Vermont welcomes 30 new American citizens

Crews in St. Albans battled a garage fire overnight that spread to adjacent homes. Survey to help secure the viability of Vermont forests. A survey is out now, asking people who use forest products to give their input to Vermont state leaders. First state park sign with Abenaki name at...
GlobalFoundries announces job cuts at Essex Jct. plant

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Layoffs are underway at GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction, the largest private employer in Vermont. There’s no official word on the exact number of employees who will lose their jobs. GlobalFoundries announced last month it’s cutting its global workforce. Now, the chip maker confirms the Vermont cuts will be finished by the end of the week. Officials have said several economic factors including inflation, continued high energy costs, and rapid interest rate increases contributed to the decision.
Nearly $.5M goes to arts in the North Country

Vermont welcomed 30 new American citizens on Wednesday. They were sworn in at the American Legion in Barre. Crews in St. Albans battled a garage fire overnight that spread to adjacent homes. Survey to help secure the viability of Vermont forests. Updated: 5 hours ago. A survey is out now,...
Couple aims to share Scandinavian sauna experience with Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We may be thousands of miles away from Scandinavia but one Burlington couple is working to bring Nordic health benefits to Vermont’s doorstep. “We really have the belief that wellness and nature go hand in hand. We kind of see ourselves as the glamping version of spa,” said Nicole Sweeney of Savu Sauna.
Made in Vermont: Wolfpeach

Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders. Police in New Hampshire are investigating an off-road crash that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots. Updated: 4 hours ago. A former virus...
Purple Paint Law should apply to ‘no trespassing,’ too

An open letter to Sens. Pollina, Cummings and Perchlik;. I'm pleased to see your proposal, Vermont S.151, for adopting property boundary marking with purple paint. But I strongly feel it’s being applied to only those who hunt or fish, rather than go convey No Trespassing without permission, regardless of the reason any person wants entry to private property, and only touches on how fully effective I feel the Purple Paint Law nationwide was meant to be, or could be.
NH lawsuit targets voucher-like program used by 3K students

Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit. Santa trades sleigh for helicopter to visit kids at Vermont hospital. Jolly old Saint Nick paid a visit to the UVM Medical Center Monday morning. COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging.
VTrans preps for weekend nor’easter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest forecast shows the possibility that Vermont will get its first real big snowstorm of the season starting Thursday. The major storm has barreled across the country bringing heavy snowfall from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado, and tornados to Texas and points south. Ike...
40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames

January will mark a new congressional session and Vermont will see new representation as Senator Patrick Leahy steps down from politics. GlobalFoundries announces job cuts at Essex Jct. plant. Updated: 4 hours ago. Layoffs are underway at Globalfoundries in Essex Junction -- the largest private employer in vermont. Updated: 4...
Tasting Vermont wines and working on solutions

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury wine shop held its first annual Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol Sunday. The fair was open to the public and offered attendees a chance to try wines from Vermont producers. In addition to the tastings, the fair also held panel discussions on the climate crisis and inter-industry collaboration.
Vermont has a long tradition of open land

There’s a long tradition in Vermont of open land being available for walking, hiking, fishing and hunting unless posted. If owners don’t want people to use their land for any of these purposes it’s up to them to post it. Much of the Vermont open land is...
Report: Tick levels remain steady in ‘22

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters will spend time outside no matter the weather, but even in the colder months, it’s important to be thinking about ticks. A new report from the Agency of Agriculture says the state’s tick population remains steady, or in some instances went down. Residents...
