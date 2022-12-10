Read full article on original website
Proposal 2 and Proposal 5 signed into law in Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday was a historic day for the state of Vermont, after two amendments voted on in November were signed into law. Around 11 a.m. this morning, Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of State Jim Condos signed Proposal Two and Proposal Five into the state's constitution. Prop...
Reproductive liberty, slavery amendments formally enrolled in Vermont Constitution
January will mark a new congressional session and Vermont will see new representation as Senator Patrick Leahy steps down from politics.
Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction
The company has not revealed how many people in Vermont are losing their jobs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction.
Vermont welcomes 30 new American citizens
Crews in St. Albans battled a garage fire overnight that spread to adjacent homes.
GlobalFoundries announces job cuts at Essex Jct. plant
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Layoffs are underway at GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction, the largest private employer in Vermont. There’s no official word on the exact number of employees who will lose their jobs. GlobalFoundries announced last month it’s cutting its global workforce. Now, the chip maker confirms the Vermont cuts will be finished by the end of the week. Officials have said several economic factors including inflation, continued high energy costs, and rapid interest rate increases contributed to the decision.
Nearly $.5M goes to arts in the North Country
Vermont welcomed 30 new American citizens on Wednesday. They were sworn in at the American Legion in Barre.
A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73
Raap’s family said his death Monday night followed a long-term illness. The Vermont entrepreneur and environmentalist founded Gardener’s Supply Company and established Burlington’s Intervale Center. Read the story on VTDigger here: A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73.
Couple aims to share Scandinavian sauna experience with Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We may be thousands of miles away from Scandinavia but one Burlington couple is working to bring Nordic health benefits to Vermont’s doorstep. “We really have the belief that wellness and nature go hand in hand. We kind of see ourselves as the glamping version of spa,” said Nicole Sweeney of Savu Sauna.
Made in Vermont: Wolfpeach
Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders. Police in New Hampshire are investigating an off-road crash that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital.
Purple Paint Law should apply to ‘no trespassing,’ too
An open letter to Sens. Pollina, Cummings and Perchlik;. I'm pleased to see your proposal, Vermont S.151, for adopting property boundary marking with purple paint. But I strongly feel it’s being applied to only those who hunt or fish, rather than go convey No Trespassing without permission, regardless of the reason any person wants entry to private property, and only touches on how fully effective I feel the Purple Paint Law nationwide was meant to be, or could be.
Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices
Santa trades sleigh for helicopter to visit kids at Vermont hospital. Jolly old Saint Nick paid a visit to the UVM Medical Center Monday morning.
NH lawsuit targets voucher-like program used by 3K students
Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit.
New treatment drug available for people in recovery in New Hampshire
Crews in St. Albans battled a garage fire overnight that spread to adjacent homes.
VTrans preps for weekend nor’easter
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest forecast shows the possibility that Vermont will get its first real big snowstorm of the season starting Thursday. The major storm has barreled across the country bringing heavy snowfall from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado, and tornados to Texas and points south. Ike...
40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames
January will mark a new congressional session and Vermont will see new representation as Senator Patrick Leahy steps down from politics.
Tasting Vermont wines and working on solutions
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury wine shop held its first annual Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol Sunday. The fair was open to the public and offered attendees a chance to try wines from Vermont producers. In addition to the tastings, the fair also held panel discussions on the climate crisis and inter-industry collaboration.
Vermont has a long tradition of open land
There’s a long tradition in Vermont of open land being available for walking, hiking, fishing and hunting unless posted. If owners don’t want people to use their land for any of these purposes it’s up to them to post it. Much of the Vermont open land is...
Report: Tick levels remain steady in ‘22
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters will spend time outside no matter the weather, but even in the colder months, it’s important to be thinking about ticks. A new report from the Agency of Agriculture says the state’s tick population remains steady, or in some instances went down. Residents...
Amid surge in sickness, N.Y. mandates masks for visitors to healthcare facilities
COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging. Health officials say coronavirus rates remain low in Vermont, and so does the number of Vermonters getting updated booster shots.
Just 2 weeks before Christmas, Vermont organizations help those in need
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Staci Grove has folded little origami paper cranes for HIV and Aids awareness, breast cancer, and now this year, shoppers can find an origami crane tree that she spent over 40 hours building in the University Mall “Celebration of Trees” fundraiser for ANew Place.
