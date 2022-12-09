Company: BIT Mining Ltd. (BTCM) BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, has announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to its Class A ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio”), par value US$0.00005 per share. The change is from the current ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to ten (10) Class A ordinary shares, to a new ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to one hundred (100) Class A ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio Change”). BIT Mining anticipates that the ADS Ratio Change will be effective on or about Dec. 23, 2022. For holders, the ADS Ratio Change will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse share split. BIT Mining’s ADSs will continue to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the BTCM ticker symbol.

1 DAY AGO