Read full article on original website
Related
cryptocurrencywire.com
CryptoNewsBreaks – BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) to Implement ADS Ratio Change
Company: BIT Mining Ltd. (BTCM) BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, has announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to its Class A ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio”), par value US$0.00005 per share. The change is from the current ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to ten (10) Class A ordinary shares, to a new ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to one hundred (100) Class A ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio Change”). BIT Mining anticipates that the ADS Ratio Change will be effective on or about Dec. 23, 2022. For holders, the ADS Ratio Change will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse share split. BIT Mining’s ADSs will continue to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the BTCM ticker symbol.
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close
The reason behind the closing is said to be strategic in nature. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.
cryptocurrencywire.com
iPod Creator Designs Device to Store Crypto Assets
French startup Ledger launched a new hardware wallet at the firm’s yearly Ledger event, held on Dec. 6, 2022. The new crypto wallet, known as Ledger Stax, was designed by Tony Fadell, the creator of the iPod, and is intended to allow people to deposit or exchange a range of tokens, including Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum, Solana and NFTs.
Scientists announce a fusion breakthrough with big implications for clean energy
Scientists at a U.S. national laboratory announced Tuesday that they achieved fusion ignition, a breakthrough decades in the making that could have major implications for clean energy. Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory near San Francisco said that on Dec. 5, for the first time anywhere in the world, they managed to produce more […] The post Scientists announce a fusion breakthrough with big implications for clean energy appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
How Fed's series of rate hikes could affect your finances
NEW YORK — (AP) — The Federal Reserve's move Wednesday to raise its key rate by a half-point brought it to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 14 years. The Fed's latest increase — its seventh rate hike this year — will make it even costlier for consumers and businesses to borrow for homes, autos and other purchases. If, on the other hand, you have money to save, you'll earn a bit more interest on it.
Academy Mortgage to pay U.S. $38.5M in False Claims Act settlement
Academy Mortgage Corporation has agreed to pay $38.5 million to settle a False Claims Act lawsuit that claimed the mortgage company improperly underwrote mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration.
Marketmind: Thank you, next
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. With the market on edge after hawkish rhetoric from the Fed, the stage is set for the Bank of England and the European Central Bank to deliver 50 basis point interest rate hikes and chart their path in the fight against irrepressible inflation even as their economies teeter towards recession.
Musk cashes out another $3.6 billion in Tesla stock
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tesla (TLSA.O) boss Elon Musk disclosed another $3.6 billion in stock sales on Wednesday, taking his total near $40 billion this year and frustrating investors as the company's shares wallow at two-year lows.
Comments / 0