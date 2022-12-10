Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Millage to benefit Chennault approved; Watkins will be next Iowa mayor
A parishwide millage renewal that would benefit the Chennault International Airport Authority was approved by Calcasieu voters on Saturday. The renewal passed with 7980 votes, or 56 percent. Douglas Neal Watkins defeated incumbent Paul “Hounddog” Hesse Saturday with 58 percent of the vote to become mayor of Iowa. Watkins, an...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu School Board votes to fund half of Security Director salary
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish School Board members gave their stamp of approval to a deal with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to jointly fund a new Director of School Security. It’s a new position that will pay close to $100,000. CPSO Sheriff Tony Mancuso and...
fox8live.com
Newcomer unseats longtime public service comissioner; voters elect Hinkley in Plaquemines, approve amendments
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day (Dec. 10) in Louisiana. Voters largely approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution, requiring U.S. citizenship to register and vote in the state, Senate confirmation of gubernatorial appointees to the Civil Service Commission, and Senate confirmation of certain unelected members of the State Police Commission. All three amendments had more than 70% approval.
Here’s how the Louisiana Constitution will change after Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters have amended the state constitution in the Dec. 10 runoff election. Three proposed amendments were on the ballot, one requiring U.S. citizenship to register to vote in Louisiana, and the other two requiring Senate approval of specific appointments by the governor. Voters approved all three. Voters approved the […]
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury votes to leave R.R.A.B.B. Levee District
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District serves the parishes of Avoyelles, Rapides and St. Landry. Rapides Parish has been a member of RRABB for more than 100 years and accounts for most of the funds that are allocated for levee projects. Now they want to leave the district.
Louisiana state offices in 12 parishes closed Dec. 14 due to weather
12 parishes, including Lafayette, across Louisiana will be closing their state offices on Wednesday, Dec. 14 due to severe weather.
Lake Charles American Press
Extra day added to holiday break for Calcasieu students
The Calcasieu Parish School Board unanimously voted to extend the Christmas holiday break by one day at Tuesday’s meeting. Calcasieu Parish students will begin their holiday break on Monday, Dec. 19 and return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Initially, the break was scheduled to begin for students on...
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Runoff
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s election day in Louisiana, and people voted on some important races in their parishes. The polls closed at 8 p.m. Davante Lewis (D): 53,001 (59%) (I) Lambert C. Boissiere III (D): (36,098 (41%) 1ST CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEAL JUDGE - 2ND DIST., SUBDIST....
Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution
Louisiana voters gave their nod of approval to three amendments to the state constitution Saturday, including two that call for legislative scrutiny of the governor’s appointees to a pair of important review panels. The governor picks six of the seven members on both the State Civil Service Commission and the State Police Commission. Each handle […] The post Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KTBS
Davante Lewis becomes Louisiana’s first openly LGBTQ person elected to state government
Davante Lewis has defeated Lambert Bossier III in a Dec. 10, 2022, runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Lewis is the first openly LGBTQ candidate to win an election at the state level. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) With his upset win Saturday to the Public...
Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
Lake Charles American Press
I-10 bridge meeting: A toll you say?
The impact of the preferred I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge design on chemical contamination or wetlands or relocation didn’t appear to raise an eyebrow. The talk was all about the toll at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the Federal Highway Administration open house public hearing Tuesday. The...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana
With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu residents can apply for Emergency Rental Assistance starting Thursday
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish is reopening applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program to help residents with housing and rental expenses. Residents can apply online from the 15th through the end of each month from December 2022 through June 2023, parish officials say. The link will go live at 8 a.m. on Dec. 15.
Identity of Louisiana Man Struck by Train in Beauregard Parish Released
Identity of Louisiana Man Struck by Train in Beauregard Parish Released. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – A body was found on the railroad tracks in Merryville, Louisiana, on December 10. The deceased has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing. On December 12, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office stated...
Lake Charles American Press
McMillin to serve as Westlake’s next mayor
In Westlake, it was Hal McMillin over Michael Bergeron as the winner of the mayor’s race, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State. The vacancy was created when Westlake Mayor Robert “Bob” Hardey succumbed to cancer on Jan. 29. Hardey served on the Westlake City Council for 12 years and was elected mayor in 2014. He ran unopposed in 2018 and was serving his second term.
NOLA.com
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado advisory issued for Beauregard, Vernon
A tornado advisory has been issued for Southwest Louisiana to include Beauregard and Vernon Parishes until 10 p.m. tonight. Just after 2 p.m., officials with the National Weather Service issued the advisory and classified the severe weather threat as “extreme”, with an “extraordinary threat to life or property.”
School closures in Acadiana
Due to the expected threat of severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes in and around the Eunice area, LSU Eunice will close its campus on Wednesday, December 14.
Troy Hebert elected Crowley Police Chief following runoff
Following the Dec. 10 runoff, Troy Hebert was elected Crowley Police Chief.
