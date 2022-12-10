ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Josh McDaniels Last Just One Year?

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
 4 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders head coach will continue to be the subject of scrutiny following the team's latest collapse against the Los Angeles Rams

When the Las Vegas Raiders made the move to bring in famed offensive mind Josh McDaniels as head coach, many thought it was the right move.

There were skeptics, though, whether it was because of McDaniels first failed head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos or because of the job that interim head coach Rich Bisaccia did in helping lead the Raiders to the playoffs last year.

Still, McDaniels said he had learned from his mistakes in Denver and helped project the Raiders as a contender this season.

Well, he may have learned from those mistakes, but it might be that McDaniels doesn't fit as a head coach.

It's hard to look at it any differently when the Raiders have blown four games this season when they have held a lead of 13 or more points.

The Silver and Black aren't a perfect team, to say the least, but there is enough talent on this roster to make a run at a playoff spot.

Instead, it feels like that talent is being wasted by a coaching staff that has shown an inability to make needed second-half adjustments.

There have been rumors that Raiders owner Mark Davis won't fire McDaniels because the loss of money to do so would be too great.

Publisher and editor Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., has already shot that down as a fallacy.  Carpenter's NFL sources say, "That is total bulls*#t."

Coul Josh McDaniels last only one year? Indeed, but that is not what is going to happen.  McDaniels will return in 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
COLORADO STATE
Las Vegas, NV
