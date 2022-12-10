Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Quick! The AirPods Pro 2 drop to $229, and you'll get them before Christmas
Apple's best-selling AirPods are always popular during the holidays, and Amazon currently has the AirPods Pro 2 in stock and on sale for $229 (opens in new tab) (was $249). That's just $30 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. Released in October...
TechRadar
Motorola Edge 30 comes with a free smart display at Carphone Warehouse today
Those picking up a Motorola Edge 30 device this week at Carphone Warehouse will be treated to a Lenovo Smart Clock 2 on the house (opens in new tab) - a useful smart alarm clock that's worth £60 by itself. If you haven't heard of the Edge 30 series,...
TechRadar
LG's latest 27-inch OLED monitor hits that gaming sweet spot
LG is following up its outlandish 45-inch curved UltraGear monitor with a (slightly) more humble 27-inch flat-screen model. Despite lacking any curvature, the new display shares many of the same features as its big brother. It’s still an OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) display which translates to deeper blacks and...
TechRadar
The high-quality mic in Astell & Kern’s new USB-C DAC dongle is ideal for PC gamers
Dongle-style DACs are becoming more and more common, but a new gamer-friendly feature on Astell & Kern’s newly unveiled HC3 may set it apart from the pack. As well as allowing higher quality, hi-res playback from portable devices and PCs, the HC3 has a trick up its sleeve with microphone connectivity built in, allowing for crystal clear talkback for online gaming as well as boosting the fidelity of those fragging sound effects.
TechRadar
Where to buy the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
Get your hands on Team Red's most powerful graphics card. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is here, and it really is the RTX 4080-killer we were all hoping to see. As we noted in our RX 7900 XTX review, AMD had some seriously stiff competition from Nvidia this year, but Team Red has risen to the occasion and delivered a powerful GPU at an extremely competitive price point.
TikTok is testing horizontal full-screen mode, bringing the app closer to YouTube
TikTok is inching ever closer to YouTube with its latest feature. The company has confirmed with TechCrunch that it is testing a new horizontal full-screen mode for its popular short-form video app. The new feature, which is currently only available to a small group of users, allows videos to be viewed in landscape orientation, providing a more immersive viewing experience for users.
TechRadar
Give the gift of online security this Christmas with these quick changes
It's the most wonderful time of the year, but that sadly doesn't mean that cyberthreats are any less prevalent. This Christmas, hackers and scammers will be looking to capitalise on the latest threats to find an angle that may let them access personal information, banking details or even hijack entire devices.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs revealed almost in full in an official listing
Thanks to certification agencies like China’s TENAA, we often learn near-official details about phones long before they launch, and so it is now with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Spotted by MyFixGuide (opens in new tab), a TENAA listing (opens in new tab) – which should be based on...
TechRadar
Save $200 on the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact Purifying Fan for the Holidays
While some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have come and gone, there are still some fantastic deals to be had. If you haven't taken care of your holiday shopping yet and want to get someone something that's as useful as it is attractive, then consider the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact. It ranks among the best fans out there for a reason.
TechRadar
12 last-minute Christmas gift ideas that arrive before the big day (and don't suck)
We're under two weeks away from Christmas now but there's still some time left if you're scrambling to finish your shopping. We've rounded up a few decent last-minute Christmas gift ideas just down below - including items that are actually useful and not simply destined for the re-gifting pile (in our humble opinion).
TechRadar
Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric review
The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric beats most bucket-seat gaming chairs on the market, especially in terms of customizations and adjustments for comfort. It isn’t perfect, however, and it’s not going to be for everyone. Pros. +. Customizations and different sizes available. +. Some magnetic elements...
TechRadar
Offering other stores on Apple's iPhones and iPads isn't a surprise – it's a great move
Looking at what else you can do with the devices you own in an unofficial capacity can always be tempting, but due to an upcoming European Law, there are reports that Apple is allegedly working on a way to allow alternate App Stores to be installed. According to Mark Gurman's...
TechRadar
Last-minute Christmas gift earbuds: Lindy LTS-50 IEMs are now 50% off at amazon
On the hunt for a last-minute Secret Santa gift with a maximum spend of £25? A stocking-filler for the music-lover in your life? Look no further. Lindy's LTS-50 true wireless earbuds, which usually sell for £50, are now just £25 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Yes,...
TechRadar
Adobe Audition review
Adobe Audition is a supremely well kitted-out audio editor. It’s a problem-solving maestro that you can shape into your own smooth production machine from recording right through to loudness-compliant delivery. It’s possibly intimidating for beginners, and it is missing important musical elements like MIDI. But Audition excels at balancing and polishing audio from dynamic environments, delivering broadcast-safe end products.
TechRadar
Nutribullet NBJ50200 Juicer Pro review
The Nutribullet Juicer Pro is the better of two centrifugal juicers made by Nutribullet. It offers three juicing speeds and comes with accessories such as glass to-go bottles and ice trays. The wide feed chute means you can throw in whole fruits and veggies without any pre-chopping or slicing required. Juicing is exceptionally fast, but the machine is noisy and it didn’t produce better juice yields than its cheaper sibling. That said, it doesn’t cost much more, and we think it’s worth the higher price tag.
TechRadar
Christmas is less than two weeks away – here are 25 last-minute gifts from Amazon
Christmas is less than two weeks away, and if you're still searching for that perfect last-minute gift, you've come to the right place. We've been scouring Amazon's site to bring you the 25 best last-minute Christmas gifts, and we've included a variety of items across a range of prices, so there's something for everyone on your list.
TechRadar
Cloud Nine The Wide Iron review
With their comfortable handle, variable temperature controls and premium finish, we think Cloud Nine’s The Wide Iron straighteners are an excellent choice. They come with mineral-infused plates to easily glide through wide sections of your hair with ease. While this delivers smooth results, we found hair remained full of body. Best suited to hair that's thick and long, we found they work well across all hair types.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU spotted with new Raptor Lake CPU in gaming laptop
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 laptop GPU has been spotted in an HP Omen gaming notebook, along with a raft of other Lovelace mobile graphics cards, plus these portables are all powered by an imminent new Raptor Lake mobile CPU. This leak comes from @momomo_us on Twitter (as VideoCardz (opens in...
TechRadar
Amazon last-minute Christmas gifts: Echo, Kindle, Fire tablets and more
Christmas is less than two weeks away, and if you're still searching for last-minute gifts, then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best last-minute Amazon Christmas gifts, which include its best-selling devices like the Echo smart speaker, Fire tablets, Kindles, and more today. Amazon's device deals just happen to make fantastic gifts, so you can not only score a bargain, but you can also cross someone off your shopping list.
TechRadar
The essential tech supporting SMBs
Dell’s Sarah Burkhart on identifying the right devices for your small or medium-sized business. Technology has long sat at the heart of businesses of all sizes, and the developments of recent years have led to these organizations relying more heavily on their tech than ever. But for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the importance of technology does not necessarily match the amount of resource they have to support it.
