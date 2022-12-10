Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Motorola Edge 30 comes with a free smart display at Carphone Warehouse today
Those picking up a Motorola Edge 30 device this week at Carphone Warehouse will be treated to a Lenovo Smart Clock 2 on the house (opens in new tab) - a useful smart alarm clock that's worth £60 by itself. If you haven't heard of the Edge 30 series,...
TechRadar
Last-minute Christmas gift earbuds: Lindy LTS-50 IEMs are now 50% off at amazon
On the hunt for a last-minute Secret Santa gift with a maximum spend of £25? A stocking-filler for the music-lover in your life? Look no further. Lindy's LTS-50 true wireless earbuds, which usually sell for £50, are now just £25 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Yes,...
TechRadar
Save $200 on the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact Purifying Fan for the Holidays
While some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have come and gone, there are still some fantastic deals to be had. If you haven't taken care of your holiday shopping yet and want to get someone something that's as useful as it is attractive, then consider the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact. It ranks among the best fans out there for a reason.
TechRadar
Ultenic K10 review
The Ultenic K10 is a reasonably priced, medium-sized air fryer from a little-known brand. It proved to be a great air fryer in our tests, making delicious fries and chicken wings. Plus, if you’re an air fryer newbie, there are plenty of auto programs for guidance on time and temperature settings, as well as a recipe book included. What's more, gadget lovers will enjoy the accompanying app that allows you to control the air fryer from the sofa.
TechRadar
Give the gift of online security this Christmas with these quick changes
It's the most wonderful time of the year, but that sadly doesn't mean that cyberthreats are any less prevalent. This Christmas, hackers and scammers will be looking to capitalise on the latest threats to find an angle that may let them access personal information, banking details or even hijack entire devices.
TechRadar
12 last-minute Christmas gift ideas that arrive before the big day (and don't suck)
We're under two weeks away from Christmas now but there's still some time left if you're scrambling to finish your shopping. We've rounded up a few decent last-minute Christmas gift ideas just down below - including items that are actually useful and not simply destined for the re-gifting pile (in our humble opinion).
TechRadar
Amazon's latest Kindle deals cut the popular ereaders by up to $50
Stop me if this phrase sounds familiar to you: "I'm going to read more books next year." It's a classic resolution that many of us have made, or heard others make, but it's not always easy to fulfil. January starts strong, but by the time March rolls around you're still only three-quarters of the way through The Great Gatsby, and the drive fades once again. Is there a way to keep it up?
TechRadar
Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric review
The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric beats most bucket-seat gaming chairs on the market, especially in terms of customizations and adjustments for comfort. It isn’t perfect, however, and it’s not going to be for everyone. Pros. +. Customizations and different sizes available. +. Some magnetic elements...
TechRadar
How is live chat for enterprises different from SMB offerings?
High-quality, reliable customer service is one of the keys to succeeding in today’s competitive business world. It’s just as important for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) as it is for large international enterprises. Live chat software is increasingly integral to providing excellent customer service and support. There are...
TechRadar
The high-quality mic in Astell & Kern’s new USB-C DAC dongle is ideal for PC gamers
Dongle-style DACs are becoming more and more common, but a new gamer-friendly feature on Astell & Kern’s newly unveiled HC3 may set it apart from the pack. As well as allowing higher quality, hi-res playback from portable devices and PCs, the HC3 has a trick up its sleeve with microphone connectivity built in, allowing for crystal clear talkback for online gaming as well as boosting the fidelity of those fragging sound effects.
TechRadar
iPhone 14 owners in the UK can finally use its best safety feature
The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is now available in the UK, France, and Germany and this safety tool could be the difference between life and death for some people. After a brief period of exclusivity to the US and Canada, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14...
TechRadar
Tidio review
Tidio’s neatly-designed live chat, chatbot, and ticketing combo is great if you’re starting out or growing, but for advanced support and analytics features you should look elsewhere. Pros. +. Free plan. +. AI response bot. +. Social media messaging. Cons. - Analytics aren’t very advanced. - AI...
TechRadar
Samsung is copying Apple's model to beat the iPhone 17 in 2025
We know that the upcoming Galaxy S23 will be powered by next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, and benchmarks show that Qualcomm is finally closing the gap on Apple’s A16 Bionic. Recent rumors from TheElec suggest that Samsung isn’t waiting for Qualcomm to finally exceed Apple’s performance, and it may be copying the Apple and Google model for designing its own chips in-house.
TechRadar
LG's latest 27-inch OLED monitor hits that gaming sweet spot
LG is following up its outlandish 45-inch curved UltraGear monitor with a (slightly) more humble 27-inch flat-screen model. Despite lacking any curvature, the new display shares many of the same features as its big brother. It’s still an OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) display which translates to deeper blacks and...
TechRadar
PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 is here to bring you your annual dose of shame
It’s that time of year again. The days get shorter, your sleeves get longer, and PlayStation Wrap-Up is here to confront you with your annual gamer stats for 2022 – and dare you to make them public. That’s right, PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 (opens in new tab) is live,...
TechRadar
Omnisend Review: Pros & Cons, Features, Ratings, Pricing and more
Omnisend is a platform for e-commerce business owners to market to their customers. You can use it to send bulk messages via email or SMS to entice subscribers to buy your product. Omnisend began in 2014 as an email marketing platform (opens in new tab) named Soundfest. Three years later,...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs revealed almost in full in an official listing
Thanks to certification agencies like China’s TENAA, we often learn near-official details about phones long before they launch, and so it is now with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Spotted by MyFixGuide (opens in new tab), a TENAA listing (opens in new tab) – which should be based on...
TechRadar
Clipchamp review
Clipchamp is a great video editor if you’re creating social media assets, videos for your business, or you’re jumping into content creation for the first time. Think of it as Canva for videos. It’s a very easy to use tool that doesn’t overwhelm, and actions are clearly signposted. Most of its magic lies in the extensive template library - but it lacks any real effects. Nor will it serve the needs for full-time video editors, it’s nowhere near as powerful as Premiere Pro, Final Cut, PowerDirector, and the like.
TechRadar
Google Cloud storage vs Google Drive: What's the difference?
As one of the largest technology firms in the world, Google has a wide range of cloud offerings. Aside from Gmail, Google Drive may be the best-known - certainly in the consumer market. Google Drive has achieved mass popularity by offerings intuitive cloud storage that comes with a generous 15GB free of charge. But while Google Drive may be ubiquitous, it’s not the only cloud offering provided by Google.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU spotted with new Raptor Lake CPU in gaming laptop
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 laptop GPU has been spotted in an HP Omen gaming notebook, along with a raft of other Lovelace mobile graphics cards, plus these portables are all powered by an imminent new Raptor Lake mobile CPU. This leak comes from @momomo_us on Twitter (as VideoCardz (opens in...
Comments / 0