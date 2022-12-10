ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep Romance Alive This Winter!

Winter in Michigan can be brutal. Often times we are hit with "cabin fever" and can't wait for the spring to arrive. One thing that can't wait, anytime of year, is romance. I think of myself as a romantic guy. I like buying flowers for my wife, taking her out to a nice dinner occassionally and pampering her. Romance can be a noun and a verb. The Cambridge Dictionary defines romance as:
Michigan Is One of the Cloudiest States! Where Do We Rank?

If you live in Michigan, you know that we have beautiful seasons. Spring and summer are awesome as the Earth comes back to life, fall and winter have their own unique charm. I associate spring and summer with lots of sunshine, warm temps and being on the beach at Lake Michigan. Fall and winter are always cloudy with a slim chance for sun. As it turns out, Michigan is one of the cloudiest states in America according to Farmer's Almanac.
3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze

Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
The Best Toy Shops In mid Michigan

Christmas time is here and that means it's time to shop for cool toys for the kids. Sure, Meijer, Target and Wal Mart have a good toy deparment, there are plenty of other options when it comes to finding the perfect gift for the kiddo in your life. A few...
Icy mix late Wednesday; snow starting Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A wintry mix is expected to develop late Wednesday especially north of Grand Rapids as a strong storm system begins moving into the area. Areas that have the best chance of seeing light ice accumulations and hazardous driving have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
Since 1891, Dickinson is the Youngest County in Michigan

We're always hearing about "Michigan's Oldest This" and "Michigan's Oldest That"...but what about something that is Michigan's "youngest"? Well here's one - it's the youngest county in Michigan. That would be Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula. It was named after former United States Postmaster General Donald Dickinson, who only...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
Do You Need to Use Your Turn Signal While Using a Michigan Roundabout?

Roundabouts have been in Michigan for a while now. In fact, according to Sinas Dramis, the first roundabout was "built by the Oakland County Road Commission in 1996." However, despite the fact that roundabouts have been in Michigan for 26 years, drivers still seem to have no idea what to do sometimes. To the point where I've had drivers come at me head-on driving the wrong way on a roundabout...I guess they thought it'd be easier to cut across rather than go in a full circle. But I digress...
