The Joker Card Was Originally Created For Michigan’s Favorite Card Game
We all know that Euchre is the official unofficial game of The Great Lakes State. The trick-taking game is popular throughout the northern midwestern states referred to as the "Euchre Belt", with Michigan at the heart of it. But did you know there was anything higher than trump? Because I...
Three Pure Michigan Gifts To Give Someone From Out Of State
Christmas is just a few weeks away and if you are anything like me you're freaking out about what to get someone for a last-minute Christmas gift. No need to panic though I've got three simple ideas that won't break the budget and that someone from out of state will be sure to appreciate.
Do Some Cozy Christmas Shopping In These Adorable Michigan Downtowns
Christmas is just around the corner, and if you're like me you're probably scrambling to find something special for everyone you love. And while the temptation to stop at the nearest box store and grabbing a gift set is there, you know you don't want to end up giving someone something they'll just instantly regift.
Keep Romance Alive This Winter!
Winter in Michigan can be brutal. Often times we are hit with "cabin fever" and can't wait for the spring to arrive. One thing that can't wait, anytime of year, is romance. I think of myself as a romantic guy. I like buying flowers for my wife, taking her out to a nice dinner occassionally and pampering her. Romance can be a noun and a verb. The Cambridge Dictionary defines romance as:
Could These Hunting Rule Changes Make Michigan Deer Hunting Better?
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources makes the rules for hunting but could these rule changes make deer hunting in the state better? I think so. Change Rules On Hunts Before Archery Season Begins. First, I want to say I am all for getting more Michigan youths and those with...
Michigan Is One of the Cloudiest States! Where Do We Rank?
If you live in Michigan, you know that we have beautiful seasons. Spring and summer are awesome as the Earth comes back to life, fall and winter have their own unique charm. I associate spring and summer with lots of sunshine, warm temps and being on the beach at Lake Michigan. Fall and winter are always cloudy with a slim chance for sun. As it turns out, Michigan is one of the cloudiest states in America according to Farmer's Almanac.
What You Should (and Should Not) Bring To A Michigan Office Christmas Party
It's that time of year - Office Holiday Party Season. The year-end recap where your bosses tell you what a great job the company did this year, but no one's getting raises. It's also a great reason to get sloshed with your coworkers, and vent. But there is a list...
wcsx.com
3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze
Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
The Best Toy Shops In mid Michigan
Christmas time is here and that means it's time to shop for cool toys for the kids. Sure, Meijer, Target and Wal Mart have a good toy deparment, there are plenty of other options when it comes to finding the perfect gift for the kiddo in your life. A few...
WOOD
Icy mix late Wednesday; snow starting Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A wintry mix is expected to develop late Wednesday especially north of Grand Rapids as a strong storm system begins moving into the area. Areas that have the best chance of seeing light ice accumulations and hazardous driving have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
Michigan’s Zug Island…..It Ain’t No Paradise
That's right - Zug Island ain’t no paradise or tropical getaway, that’s for sure. From the air it looks dirty, dismal, dank, and industrial. And it is. It’s full of steel mills and blast furnaces. But it wasn’t always this way... Zug Island started out as...
Clarkston’s Pine Knob Ranked the #1 Amphitheater in the World
See what happens when you change the name back to Pine Knob? We're not saying it had anything to do with it, but Pine Knob has been just named the top amphitheater not only in the country but in the entire world. Announced by 313 Presents, which books and promoted...
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming Soon
For Michigan residents it may seem awkward to sit down in a Cracker Barrel and order a mimosa with an Old Timers Breakfast or Grandma’s Sampler, but at select Cracker Barrels in Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee, people have been doing it since before the pandemic. Other states like Indiana and Illinois have also joined the party.
Since 1891, Dickinson is the Youngest County in Michigan
We're always hearing about "Michigan's Oldest This" and "Michigan's Oldest That"...but what about something that is Michigan's "youngest"? Well here's one - it's the youngest county in Michigan. That would be Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula. It was named after former United States Postmaster General Donald Dickinson, who only...
Do You Need to Use Your Turn Signal While Using a Michigan Roundabout?
Roundabouts have been in Michigan for a while now. In fact, according to Sinas Dramis, the first roundabout was "built by the Oakland County Road Commission in 1996." However, despite the fact that roundabouts have been in Michigan for 26 years, drivers still seem to have no idea what to do sometimes. To the point where I've had drivers come at me head-on driving the wrong way on a roundabout...I guess they thought it'd be easier to cut across rather than go in a full circle. But I digress...
Winter Storm Watch for part of Upper Peninsula, almost a foot of snow expected
A blizzard producing storm is raging well west of Michigan in the northern Plains. While most of Lower Michigan will stay on the warm side of this storm for most of the precipitation, the Upper Peninsula will eventually get into the colder part of the storm. This is when heavy snow will occur across at least the western U.P.
Comments / 0