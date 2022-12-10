ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

WYFF4.com

Bicyclist hit, killed in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash Tuesday, according to Shelton England, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. on North Pleasantburg Drive. The coroner has not identified the victim.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner releases name of driver killed in Pickens County crash

An Upstate coroner released the name of a driver killed in an Upstate crash Monday morning. Steven Glenn Holscher, 54, of Simpsonville, died at the scene, Coroner Kandy Kelley said in a release. The crash was reported just before 8:45 a.m. on Highway 123 under the South 5th Street Bridge,...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fatal vehicle collision in Newberry under investigation

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 9 in the late evening hours. Authorities say a 911 call was received at around 10:40 p.m. following the 18-wheeler versus car collision that occurred...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Union County K-9 officer passes away just weeks after last call

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 officer Duke recently passed away following a battle with cancer. Deputies said Duke passed away just a few weeks after apprehending his last suspect. They added that his last capture “will definitely be one that is remembered.”
UNION COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
IRMO, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Local business left in ruins after a truck crashes through the lobby

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire officials are scrambling to help prevent a roof cave-i, less than 24 hours after a truck tore through a business. The owner tells us she is grateful that the community stepped up, so she could keep operating. Footage from security cameras shows the...
IRMO, SC
WSPA 7News

Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 8:52 a.m. Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the […]
UNION COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Lexington County crash

LEXINGTON, SC — The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of Jamil Road in Lexington County on Saturday December, 10. According to officials, 68- year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III of Columbia was walking on Jamil...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
LEXINGTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in deadly crash in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. According to the coroner, the crash happened a little before 5:30 p.m. on West Butler and Ashmore Road. The coroner said the crash involves a motorcycle and another vehicle. The coroner has identified the motorcyclist...
MAULDIN, SC
wfxg.com

Mother arrested after 6-month-old ingests fentanyl, dies in North Augusta, police say

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - Police in North Augusta have arrested 36-year-old Brittany Hamilton after they say her 6-month-old child died in her care. According to the incident report, Hamilton says she laid the 6-month down at her home on Green Forrest Drive in North Augusta back in October. Hamilton told police when she returned before taking a shower that the baby was lying in an unusual position.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC

