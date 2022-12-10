Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Bicyclist hit, killed in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash Tuesday, according to Shelton England, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. on North Pleasantburg Drive. The coroner has not identified the victim.
WYFF4.com
Bicyclist dies after being hit by 2 trucks in South Carolina, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A bicyclist died after being hit by two trucks Tuesday evening in Greenville County, South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the bicyclist was riding on North Pleasantburg Drive at about 8:15 p.m. when the cyclist was hit by two trucks. The...
Man dies in crash on Calhoun Memorial Hwy. in Easley
A driver died in a crash Monday morning in Easley.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of driver killed in Pickens County crash
An Upstate coroner released the name of a driver killed in an Upstate crash Monday morning. Steven Glenn Holscher, 54, of Simpsonville, died at the scene, Coroner Kandy Kelley said in a release. The crash was reported just before 8:45 a.m. on Highway 123 under the South 5th Street Bridge,...
WRDW-TV
Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
wach.com
RCSD respond to barricaded person incident in Richland County, no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County deputies responded to a barricaded person incident at the 1500 block of Leesburg Drive. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | West Columbia Police respond to barricaded suspect. A spokesperson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department tells us no person or deputies were injured during...
iheart.com
Lexington County Auto Repair Shop Stays Open After Truck Crashes Into Lobby
(Lexington County, SC)-- A Lexington County auto repair shop is still open despite having a truck crash into its building. The vehicle went into the lobby of Minnie's Auto Repair Monday night when no workers were present. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating what happened. Service at the shop...
abccolumbia.com
Fatal vehicle collision in Newberry under investigation
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 9 in the late evening hours. Authorities say a 911 call was received at around 10:40 p.m. following the 18-wheeler versus car collision that occurred...
FOX Carolina
Union County K-9 officer passes away just weeks after last call
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 officer Duke recently passed away following a battle with cancer. Deputies said Duke passed away just a few weeks after apprehending his last suspect. They added that his last capture “will definitely be one that is remembered.”
wach.com
Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Union County crash, troopers say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday morning, around 7:50 a.m. According to troopers, a 2021 Ford SUV was headed East on SC Highway 49, near Wild Cat Road when it went...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
wach.com
Local business left in ruins after a truck crashes through the lobby
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire officials are scrambling to help prevent a roof cave-i, less than 24 hours after a truck tore through a business. The owner tells us she is grateful that the community stepped up, so she could keep operating. Footage from security cameras shows the...
Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 8:52 a.m. Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the […]
wach.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON, SC — The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of Jamil Road in Lexington County on Saturday December, 10. According to officials, 68- year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III of Columbia was walking on Jamil...
WIS-TV
District: alleged River Bluff H.S. intruder stopped by administrator but mistaken for a student
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington School District One spokesperson told WIS a school administrator mistook a 23-year-old man for a high schooler, allowing him to move through the campus last Thursday. That alleged intruder was 23-year-old Dylan Silber, who now faces a disrupting school charge for being on River...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County woman who admitted to throwing mother's body in river sentenced, officials say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County woman who officials said admitted to throwing her mother's body into a river, has pleaded guilty to federal charges in the case, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday. Beth Beamer, also known as Beth Ballard, 48, of Mauldin, was sentenced...
abccolumbia.com
Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in deadly crash in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. According to the coroner, the crash happened a little before 5:30 p.m. on West Butler and Ashmore Road. The coroner said the crash involves a motorcycle and another vehicle. The coroner has identified the motorcyclist...
wfxg.com
Mother arrested after 6-month-old ingests fentanyl, dies in North Augusta, police say
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - Police in North Augusta have arrested 36-year-old Brittany Hamilton after they say her 6-month-old child died in her care. According to the incident report, Hamilton says she laid the 6-month down at her home on Green Forrest Drive in North Augusta back in October. Hamilton told police when she returned before taking a shower that the baby was lying in an unusual position.
