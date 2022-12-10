Space Coast should be prepared for weekend's SpaceX sonic booms

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Emre Kelly, Florida Today
SpaceX will land another Falcon 9 booster on the Space Coast this weekend, generating middle-of-the-night sonic booms that residents and visitors should be prepared for.

Teams at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 40 are targeting 2:38 a.m. EST Sunday, Dec. 11, for launch of a privately developed Japanese lunar lander for ispace. The Falcon 9 flight known as Hakuto-R Mission 1 will leave the booster with enough leftover fuel to return to the Space Coast.

Eight to nine minutes after launch, the 162-foot first stage is expected to touch down at the Cape's Landing Zone 1, generating powerful sonic booms on the way down. Booms occur when a vehicle crosses the speed-of-sound threshold and are largely harmless, but can startle people in delicate situations like driving or working. They only last a fraction of a second but can be heard within a 100-mile radius depending on trajectory, humidity, cloud cover, and more.

Sunday morning's booms come just after another Falcon 9 touched down at the Cape this week. After launching 40 OneWeb internet satellites from Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, that booster also returned to the Cape and generated booms around 5:35 p.m. EST. That means the last two Florida launches have included local landings.

The Space Coast does often see back-to-back launches, but not back-to-back landing attempts. Not all missions are eligible for return to landing site, or RTLS, since enough fuel needs to be left over after launching spacecraft.

Florida does, however, see simultaneous booster landings when SpaceX launches three-core Falcon Heavy missions. Only one flew in 2022, but the next is expected to launch a Space Force mission from KSC no earlier than January and will include dual booster landings.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Contact Emre Kelly at aekelly@floridatoday.com or 321-242-3715. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @EmreKelly.

