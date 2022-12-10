ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

WJHL

Court docs: Both victims of Bristol shooting were shot in head

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The suspect in a Bristol, Virginia shooting Thursday allegedly shot both victims in the head, court documents provided to News Channel 11 reveal. A criminal complaint against Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, states that officers were called to the 100 block of Harvey Lane on around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 after […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson

WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Worker killed in accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill, spokesperson says

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Man arrested in Kentucky transferred into JCPD custody

Michael Needham was taken into custody by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday on charges of burglary (2 counts), theft over $2,500 (2 counts), vandalism under $1,000, and possession of an anti-theft device (2 counts). The arrest stems from Walmart loss prevention reporting a shoplifting at 3111 Browns Mill...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

12-year-old charged after pointing BB gun at school bus in Kingsport

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a petition was filed to charge a 12-year-old child with reckless endangerment and 24 counts of aggravated assault after an incident during a school bus route. A report says deputies responded to an area of Beulah Church Road in Kingsport on December 9th to speak with a school bus driver.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

SCSO: 12-year-old student pointed BB gun at school bus after fight

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 12-year-old might face 24 counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated reckless endangerment after allegedly pointing a BB gun resembling a shotgun at a bus full of students, Sullivan County authorities say. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that deputies responded to Beulah […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Crumbl Cookies coming to Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A famous dessert business is expanding in the Tri-Cities, according to Bristol, Virginia officials. Bristol, VA mayor Anthony Farnum shared in a Facebook post that a new Crumbl Cookies location will open next to El Patio near Interstate 81’s Exit 7. In Farnum’s post, a photo shows promotional material pasted to […]
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate …. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Appalachian Highlands Humane Society launching clubs …. Appalachian Highlands Humane Society launching clubs for kids. Daily Pledge: Carter’s Valley Elementary...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Southwest Va. task force arrests 19 on drug & weapons charges

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple drug and firearm arrests were made on Thursday, Dec. 8 by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a narcotics round-up operation was conducted after 62 charges were issued through indictments from the Russell […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man has been arrested after a deadly shooting that occurred on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday, according to police. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department states Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of malicious […]
BRISTOL, VA

