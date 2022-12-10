Read full article on original website
Court docs: Both victims of Bristol shooting were shot in head
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The suspect in a Bristol, Virginia shooting Thursday allegedly shot both victims in the head, court documents provided to News Channel 11 reveal. A criminal complaint against Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, states that officers were called to the 100 block of Harvey Lane on around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 after […]
wcyb.com
Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson
WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
Criminal justice expert says deputies justified in Edwards home search
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A criminal justice expert said Tuesday that Washington County, Virginia deputies were justified in the emergency search of the home of Austin Lee Edwards, a a deputy accused of a triple homicide in California. Edwards is accused of catfishing a teenage girl in Riverside, California before traveling there and killing […]
wcyb.com
Worker killed in accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill, spokesperson says
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”
989wclz.com
Former Greeneville police chief pleads guilty to breaking into camp, setting fires
A former Maine police chief has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. 54-year-old Jeffrey Pomerleau worked for the Augusta Police Department for 17 years before becoming the police chief in Greeneville. He retired in 2020. According to the Kennebec Journal, Pomerleau allegedly broke into a camp owned by his friend, fired...
Mountain Youth Academy: Staff injured after 6 youths start riot
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office previously confirmed that deputies had responded to a riot Sunday at the Mountain Youth Academy that had resulted in significant property damage. The sheriff's office stated a group of juveniles had led the riot and were detained until a hearing could be held.
Kingsport Times-News
Man arrested in Kentucky transferred into JCPD custody
Michael Needham was taken into custody by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday on charges of burglary (2 counts), theft over $2,500 (2 counts), vandalism under $1,000, and possession of an anti-theft device (2 counts). The arrest stems from Walmart loss prevention reporting a shoplifting at 3111 Browns Mill...
993thex.com
12-year-old charged after pointing BB gun at school bus in Kingsport
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a petition was filed to charge a 12-year-old child with reckless endangerment and 24 counts of aggravated assault after an incident during a school bus route. A report says deputies responded to an area of Beulah Church Road in Kingsport on December 9th to speak with a school bus driver.
993thex.com
“Narcotic Round Up” operation leads to 19 arrests in Russell County, Virginia
Nineteen individuals were arrested last week as part of a “Narcotics Round Up” operation in Russell County, VA. The Holston River Regional Drug Task Force and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests, which ranged from drug offenses to firearm violations. Officials with the operation say...
Man accused of breaking into jewelry cases at Johnson City Walmarts, stealing nearly $6K in items
A man was arrested Monday after police allege that he broke into jewelry cases at two local Walmarts in January 2021.
SCSO: 12-year-old student pointed BB gun at school bus after fight
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 12-year-old might face 24 counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated reckless endangerment after allegedly pointing a BB gun resembling a shotgun at a bus full of students, Sullivan County authorities say. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that deputies responded to Beulah […]
Crumbl Cookies coming to Bristol, VA
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A famous dessert business is expanding in the Tri-Cities, according to Bristol, Virginia officials. Bristol, VA mayor Anthony Farnum shared in a Facebook post that a new Crumbl Cookies location will open next to El Patio near Interstate 81’s Exit 7. In Farnum’s post, a photo shows promotional material pasted to […]
wjhl.com
Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents
Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate …. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Appalachian Highlands Humane Society launching clubs …. Appalachian Highlands Humane Society launching clubs for kids. Daily Pledge: Carter’s Valley Elementary...
Southwest Va. task force arrests 19 on drug & weapons charges
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple drug and firearm arrests were made on Thursday, Dec. 8 by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a narcotics round-up operation was conducted after 62 charges were issued through indictments from the Russell […]
Washington Co., Virginia authorities share new details on ‘Catfish Killer’ home search
Washington County, Virginia deputies searched the home of Austin Lee Edwards — the alleged killer of three members of a family in California — on Nov. 25, and officials say the action was ordered after they were contacted by Riverside California Police Department investigators.
wcyb.com
Riot causes 'significant damage' to Mountain Youth Academy, police say
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A riot caused significant damage to Mountain Youth Academy in Mountain City Sunday, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Several juveniles were taken into custody and will have a hearing Monday. --- Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester told News 5 that the...
Megan Boswell, Sullivan Co. woman accused of killing daughter, faces jury trial in February 2025
Megan Boswell had been set to face a jury trial in February 2023; however, in a court hearing Wednesday, her trial was delayed and set to Feb. 3, 2025.
Inmate dead after alleged attack at local prison
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is investigating after an inmate died following an alleged attack at a local prison.
Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man has been arrested after a deadly shooting that occurred on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday, according to police. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department states Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of malicious […]
Inmate killed after alleged attack at Wallens Ridge identified
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has identified an inmate who died after an alleged attack inside Wallens Ridge State Prison.
