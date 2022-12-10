ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

Pet of the Week: Meet Raven

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dE4Vh_0je1bjkM00

Raven is a pup that smiles, loves to run and play plus loves balls and stuffies. He is housetrained, sits on command and walks well on a leash. Raven is looking for his forever home.

Those who think Raven would make a good addition to their family should visit the Sandusky County Kennel.

Raven can be visited from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the dog warden's office, 1950 Countryside Drive, Fremont. The adoption fee is $115 and the dog warden's office offers "test drives" to make sure dogs are the right fit with a new owner. The office offers the Alpha Project to match veterans with a dog, and the adoption fee is sponsored.

