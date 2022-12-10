Read full article on original website
Related
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
H.E.R. Channels Gothic Inspiration in Dior Leather and Lace for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Red Carpet
H.E.R. arrived on the red carpet on Wednesday in Los Angeles to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” wearing a modern spin on the little black dress. For the occasion, the singer decked herself out in a black leather jacket and a black...
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
Jennifer Coolidge Celebrates ’White Lotus’ Golden Globe Nominations with Must-See Full Cast Pic
Jennifer Coolidge is not only a great actress, but she's also a very grateful one. The White Lotus star took to social media last night to share a note of appreciation for all of those who worked on the HBO hit and helped it earn multiple Golden Globe nominations. "To...
‘The L Word’ Star Daniel Sea on the ‘Reparative Gesture’ of Max’s Return
To someone who doesn’t remember the days of water cooler TV, it would be hard to explain the enormous cultural impact of a show like “The L Word.” Following the watershed gay show “Will & Grace” and the slightly more niche “Queer as Folk,” the Showtime lesbian melodrama marked the first time a mainstream TV show focused solely on gay women. “The L Word” ushered in the era of “lesbian chic,” celebrating and spotlighting queer women in all of their sexy, stylish, and deliciously messy glory. This being mainstream television, however, and with the show’s trendy Los Angeles setting, “The L...
Jennifer Lopez & Derek Hough Mourn ‘World Of Dance’ Co-Star Twitch After His Death: ‘Deeply Saddened’
Pop icon Jennifer Lopez, 53, and her World of Dance co-star Derek Hough, 37, took to their respective Instagram accounts on Dec. 14 to mourn the late dancer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. “Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul… Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children Sending you love and strength,” the “On The Floor” songstress captioned a group photo with the fallen actor. Twitch, who died on Wednesday, previously starred on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the comedian’s DJ, and later became an executive producer on the hit show.
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0