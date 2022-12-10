Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cancelled tonight Enchantment in the Park – event will reopen December 15, 2022
December 14, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Enchantment in the Park will not be open tonight, Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The event is cancelled due to bad weather. “With the rain, 50% of our electronic elements blow and the lights don’t go on,” said organizer Lori Yahr.
wxerfm.com
The Top Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday 12/17/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top things happening around Sheboygan this weekend! A special shout out to the other area radio stations that swipe this event listing! Thanks for listening!. The Annual Sheboygan South High School Holiday Jazz Performance is tonight (Friday)...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a history note | Remembering the Sears Roebuck catalog for Christmas
Washington Co., WI – A bunch of folks were reminiscing about Christmas and how years ago, you knew the season was around the corner when the shiny new Sears Roebuck catalog arrived in the mail. Wish lists were started, toys were circled, and you could officially begin dreaming about what you would find under the Christmas tree.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Trail’s Edge Apartments Outdoor Oasis | By Christa Weindorf
West Bend, Wi – American Companies has finalized two key areas for Trail’s Edge tenants to enjoy the outdoors in their backyard. The path connecting to the Riverwalk is now complete, so tenants can enjoy direct access to the beautiful walking trail. The outdoor dog park is also...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
CBS 58
Local chocolate boutique introducing new holiday-exclusive flavors
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One local chocolate boutique is embracing the holiday season by introducing four limited edition candies to their holiday catalog. Fazio's Sweet Moments Sweet Life out of Olm Grove is offering 21 unique sweets available only during the holiday season, including four that are new, including a nod to Wisconsin, something for vegans, a hand-stamps snowflake and an elegantly outfitted classic.
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to get ready for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Wisconsin.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Hope Cross Nelson, 91, of West Bend, Wi
December 12, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Long-time West Bend alderperson and activist Hope Cross Nelson died on December 11, while in hospice care at Ivy Manor in West Bend. She was 91. Hope was born on March 27, 1931, in South Amboy, NJ, and was raised...
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this week
A popular local restaurant is opening a new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. On December 16, 2022, the popular local restaurant Trouble Makers Cocina is opening a new location in Milwaukee.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Albiero Plumbing & HVAC has home-heating tips as cooler temperatures set in
Washington County, WI – The fellas at Albiero Plumbing & HVAC say now is the time to invest in a new furnace or a tune up. “Get a tune-up and make sure your furnace is in good working order,” said Albiero Plumbing owner Travis Roell. “Changing your filter is a huge thing because the furnace works harder when you have a clogged or dirty filter.”
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Allenton American Legion receives significant donation | By Ron Naab
Allenton, Wi – The Wreaths Across American Campaign being sponsored by the Allenton American Legion Fohl-Martin Post 483 is moving on target. This year’s target is 800 wreaths. The post is current holding a drive to collect enough money to have a wreath at each of the veterans’...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Friends celebrate the life of late Brookfield businessman
Back in October, some 500 people rose to their feet to cheer the winner of Dancing with the Chamber, Chris Borzym, who stood in the spotlight, stunned by the honor, clutching his trophy. About an hour earlier, he’d arrived at the high school, gaunt and weak from treatment for the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Save Our Samaritan group working to prevent seniors from being forced out of the Samaritan Home
Washington Co., Wi – There is a grassroots effort gaining steam in West Bend, Wi with hopes of saving an iconic resource in the community for senior citizens as the future of the Samaritan Home is being weighed by the Washington County Board. “People want to know how they...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week
MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
WBAY Green Bay
Micro-hospitals are the next big thing in health care
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - People in our area will soon have a few more options when it comes to their health care. Small, community-based hospitals are planned in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and just outside Green Bay. In the village of Bellevue, crews are laying the groundwork for one of...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Mimi!
Mimi was found on the streets by a good Samaritan after having been bitten by another animal, according to HAWS.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. on Thursday
Rain and gusty winds continue Wednesday. Showers will be scattered throughout the morning and early afternoon before picking up again in the evening. Additional rainfall will be around 1/2".
