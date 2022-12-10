ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday

The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
MANITOWOC, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday 12/17/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top things happening around Sheboygan this weekend! A special shout out to the other area radio stations that swipe this event listing! Thanks for listening!. The Annual Sheboygan South High School Holiday Jazz Performance is tonight (Friday)...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a history note | Remembering the Sears Roebuck catalog for Christmas

Washington Co., WI – A bunch of folks were reminiscing about Christmas and how years ago, you knew the season was around the corner when the shiny new Sears Roebuck catalog arrived in the mail. Wish lists were started, toys were circled, and you could officially begin dreaming about what you would find under the Christmas tree.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn

Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Local chocolate boutique introducing new holiday-exclusive flavors

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One local chocolate boutique is embracing the holiday season by introducing four limited edition candies to their holiday catalog. Fazio's Sweet Moments Sweet Life out of Olm Grove is offering 21 unique sweets available only during the holiday season, including four that are new, including a nod to Wisconsin, something for vegans, a hand-stamps snowflake and an elegantly outfitted classic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Hope Cross Nelson, 91, of West Bend, Wi

December 12, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Long-time West Bend alderperson and activist Hope Cross Nelson died on December 11, while in hospice care at Ivy Manor in West Bend. She was 91. Hope was born on March 27, 1931, in South Amboy, NJ, and was raised...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Albiero Plumbing & HVAC has home-heating tips as cooler temperatures set in

Washington County, WI – The fellas at Albiero Plumbing & HVAC say now is the time to invest in a new furnace or a tune up. “Get a tune-up and make sure your furnace is in good working order,” said Albiero Plumbing owner Travis Roell. “Changing your filter is a huge thing because the furnace works harder when you have a clogged or dirty filter.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Allenton American Legion receives significant donation | By Ron Naab

Allenton, Wi – The Wreaths Across American Campaign being sponsored by the Allenton American Legion Fohl-Martin Post 483 is moving on target. This year’s target is 800 wreaths. The post is current holding a drive to collect enough money to have a wreath at each of the veterans’...
ALLENTON, WI
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Friends celebrate the life of late Brookfield businessman

Back in October, some 500 people rose to their feet to cheer the winner of Dancing with the Chamber, Chris Borzym, who stood in the spotlight, stunned by the honor, clutching his trophy. About an hour earlier, he’d arrived at the high school, gaunt and weak from treatment for the...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week

MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Micro-hospitals are the next big thing in health care

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - People in our area will soon have a few more options when it comes to their health care. Small, community-based hospitals are planned in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and just outside Green Bay. In the village of Bellevue, crews are laying the groundwork for one of...
BELLEVUE, WI
Y-105FM

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy