Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Greenwich's Republican parents want a new Central Middle School too
This letter is in response to Nisha Arora’s Dec. 7 op-ed. I am a lifelong resident of Greenwich and parent of three boys who attend Greenwich Public Schools. I have followed the Central Middle School saga since it was shut down in February by the Town of Greenwich Building Department. My son was a sixth-grader at the time. I was on the Board of Directors of the CMS PTA last school year and have since become co-president for the organization, causing me to focus even moreso on the details and timeline over the last few months.
trumbulltimes.com
New Canaan ice rink set to open next week following selectmen approval of contracts
NEW CANAAN — While patches of ice were beginning to harden on the Boucher Community Skating Rink Tuesday, selectmen approved five contracts totaling $137,945 for the rink. A ribbon cutting for the 60-by-120 square-foot rink is being planned for Dec. 17 in Waveny Park and skaters are expected to be gliding across the ice in the ensuing week.
trumbulltimes.com
Greenwich RTM slams the breaks on bumpouts. Will the approved state money go to waste?
GREENWICH — While the brakes have been thrown on the creation of new bumpouts on Greenwich Avenue’s intersection with Arch Street, the future of the concept — and the money already in hand to pay it — is very much in doubt. On Monday night, the...
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport school board elects Bobbi Brown as new chairperson
BRIDGEPORT — The Board of Education on Monday elected Bobbi Brown, the body’s vice chairperson and a senior administrator at the New Haven-based Workforce Alliance, as its new chairperson. Brown, a Democrat, was chosen in a 5-2 vote to succeed former chairperson John Weldon, a Republican who abruptly...
valleypressextra.com
Development proposed for 100 Nod Road in Avon
AVON – A local developer is proposing 55 residential units on a 9.3-acre parcel along Nod Road and is seeking a wetlands permit for regulated activities, one of the first approvals needed for the project. After determining at a Dec. 6 meeting that the project would have substantial public...
Bristol Press
Former state representative appointed new chair of Republican Town Committee
BRISTOL – Former state representative Whit Betts has been appointed the new chair of the Republican Town Committee, following a special meeting Monday night. Betts was nominated by his predecessor, Rich Kilby, and seconded by Jacqueline Olsen. He has also appointed two vice chairs - David Rackliffe and Jen Duby. Betts said Tuesday that he will announce the rest of the Republican Town Committee officers following the local GOP's regular meeting on Jan. 30.
Millions Flow To City For Building-Site Clean-Ups
Over $4 million is coming to the city to help builders clean separate polluted properties in order to build new homes and other public buildings. The three grants are among 41 newly announced by the state Department of Economic and Community Development through its Brownfield Remediation and Development Program. “These...
darientimes.com
DPW commissioner present for West Haven former finance director's firing
WEST HAVEN — Although Scott Jackson has served as the city's finance director since late February, Mayor Nancy Rossi has never confirmed the circumstances under which his predecessor, Frank Cieplinski, left the role. On Feb. 24, Rossi said in a statement that Cieplinski was "no longer employed by the...
goodmorningwilton.com
Search for 275-Year-Old Cemetery of Enslaved and Free Black Wiltonians May Derail Development Plans for 331 Danbury Rd. Parcel
The search for a 275-year-old forgotten final resting ground for enslaved and free Black Wiltonians may derail plans for redevelopment of a land parcel at 331 Danbury Rd. Until recently, the triangle-shaped property was the location for a modern-day limousine business, Regency Limousine, now sold to a New Canaan company. The property’s current owner Steve Summerton had been in negotiations to sell to developers who had submitted pre-applications plans for a 126-unit apartment building on the land sandwiched tightly between Rte. 7 on the east and the Norwalk River and MetroNorth’s Danbury Branch railroad line to the west.
trumbulltimes.com
Column: Buildings should go beyond “accessibility” to “visitability”
Architects deal with building codes every day. One of those is “ADA” – the American Disability Act. Many forget the 1973 “Rehabilitation Act” which banned discrimination on the basis of disability by any recipient of federal funds. Its basis was modeled after previous laws which banned discrimination towards race, ethnic origin and sex. For the first time, the exclusion and segregation of people with disabilities was viewed as morally wrong and illegal. Architects focus on the factoids of the ADA’s requirements that was enacted in the year 2000, and continuously updated since then.
greenwichfreepress.com
Proposed 8-30g Could Reduce from 386 Units to 220 Units If Greenwich Affordable Housing Trust Fund is Tapped
A new pre-application for a development of 220 residential units has been submitted to Greenwich Planning & Zoning on behalf of the owner of two lots in Pemberwick: 200 Pemberwick Rd and 0 Comly Ave. The pre-application would comply with the state affordable housing statute 8-30g as an “assisted housing...
darientimes.com
Bridgeport misses out on key development grants for major projects, including downtown theaters
BRIDGEPORT — The city, for now, has failed to obtain highly competitive state funds needed to complete a key East End economic redevelopment project and to launch a pair of other significant plans in the downtown area. "We had about $800 million to $900 million (worth) of applications," said...
trumbulltimes.com
Ansonia gets $6.5 million for Copper and Brass bridge repair
ANSONIA — A single lane access bridge at the former Ansonia Copper and Brass site could be the city's literal link to economic progress, according to Corporation Counsel John Marini. "To enable the revitalization to occur, you have to imagine that there's going to be the need for all...
New Haven Independent
Seymour Has Money To Buy Fire-Damaged Property But Owner Does Not Want To Sell
SEYMOUR – The town received a grant in October to purchase property downtown destroyed by fire – but the owner isn’t interested in selling. Seymour received a $686,770 grant from the state to potentially acquire 141 – 143 Main St., where a fire in April destroyed two antiques stores, a barbershop and a spa. The state money could also be used to prep the site for development, assuming the town makes the purchase.
trumbulltimes.com
How advocates say CT green spaces offer healing powers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Herb Virgo spends time on the trails in Hartford's Keney Park, he feels different. There's a "heightened sense of wellbeing, a feeling of connectedness," he said of spending time outside at Keney Park in Hartford's North End. "There are portions of the park that you can visit that completely make you feel like you're in another place, in another world. Not only in another city, but in a completely different ecosystem."
Mid-Hudson News Network
Company seeks financial incentives to build $79.5 million facility
EAST FISHKILL – Another warehouse-distribution center is planned at the iPark facility in Hopewell Junction and the developers will be asking the Dutchess County Industrial Development Agency for financial incentives. CANAM Hudson Valley Logistics Owner LLC will be seeing a mortgage tax exemption, sales tax exemption and payment in...
How the Grinch Almost Stole Christmas in New Milford, Almost
If you steal a Christmas tree in a town like New Milford, CT, you really are a heel. That is precisely what happened this past weekend, and folks were not going to take it lying down. On Saturday morning (12/10/22) around 6:30 am, Sue Markstaller Jonky was driving through the New Milford roundabout on her way to work, when she noticed something was missing, the Christmas tree.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: 16 Kolbe Cathedral students hospitalized in East Hartford school bus crash
EAST HARTFORD — More than a dozen students from Kolbe Cathedral High School in Bridgeport — most of them 17-years-olds — were hospitalized Monday afternoon after their bus crashed into a concrete barrier on a Connecticut highway, according to the state police. There was also an infant...
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
