Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name the Brazil line-up from the 1994 World Cup match against Sweden?
They've not won the World Cup for 20 years and counting – but let's look back at a vintage Selecao from the 90s. Three minutes on the clock, 12 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY...
FourFourTwo
Watch: Morocco agonisingly close to outrageous overhead goal in World Cup semi-final against France
Jawad El Yamiq's audacious effort was denied by a combination of Hugo Lloris and the post
fourfourtwo.com
Is there a World Cup 2022 third-place play-off? When it is and how to watch it
The 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off is nearly here – here's when kick-off is, and how you can watch it. The World Cup 2022 third-place play-off is so close, we can almost taste it. The 63rd of 64 World Cup 2022 fixtures, the third-place play-off is the match...
Watch: Morocco finally concede at World Cup 2022 as France score quickest semi-final goal in 64 years
Theo Hernandez acrobatically fired Les Bleus in front against the Atlas Lions
fourfourtwo.com
When is the World Cup 2022 final?
The World Cup 2022 final is so close, we can almost taste it. The culmination of 64 World Cup 2022 fixtures, whittling down from the heady days of four games a day in the group stage (remember that?) to just one set-piece of a single fixture a day for the semi-finals and final. Er, and the third-place play-off, too.
Silvio Berlusconi promises Monza players ‘bus full of whores’ for win
A former prime minister of Italy has come under fire for enticements offered to his soccer team. As covered by Reuters, former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was seen on video telling a group of players on his Monza soccer team at a Christmas party earlier this week that if they beat one of the top teams in Serie A, there would be women waiting for them. “I told the guys … now you will play Milan, Juventus. If you win against one of these top teams, I’ll bring a bus of whores into the locker room,” Berlusconi said. Berlusconi, 86, served three different...
fourfourtwo.com
How to watch free France vs Morocco live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the World Cup 2022
France vs Morocco live stream and match preview, Wednesday 14 December, 7pm GMT. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
Comments / 0