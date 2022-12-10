A former prime minister of Italy has come under fire for enticements offered to his soccer team. As covered by Reuters, former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was seen on video telling a group of players on his Monza soccer team at a Christmas party earlier this week that if they beat one of the top teams in Serie A, there would be women waiting for them. “I told the guys … now you will play Milan, Juventus. If you win against one of these top teams, I’ll bring a bus of whores into the locker room,” Berlusconi said. Berlusconi, 86, served three different...

15 MINUTES AGO