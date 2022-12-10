ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fourfourtwo.com

Is there a World Cup 2022 third-place play-off? When it is and how to watch it

The 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off is nearly here – here's when kick-off is, and how you can watch it. The World Cup 2022 third-place play-off is so close, we can almost taste it. The 63rd of 64 World Cup 2022 fixtures, the third-place play-off is the match...
fourfourtwo.com

When is the World Cup 2022 final?

The World Cup 2022 final is so close, we can almost taste it. The culmination of 64 World Cup 2022 fixtures, whittling down from the heady days of four games a day in the group stage (remember that?) to just one set-piece of a single fixture a day for the semi-finals and final. Er, and the third-place play-off, too.
New York Post

Silvio Berlusconi promises Monza players ‘bus full of whores’ for win

A former prime minister of Italy has come under fire for enticements offered to his soccer team. As covered by Reuters, former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was seen on video telling a group of players on his Monza soccer team at a Christmas party earlier this week that if they beat one of the top teams in Serie A, there would be women waiting for them. “I told the guys … now you will play Milan, Juventus. If you win against one of these top teams, I’ll bring a bus of whores into the locker room,” Berlusconi said. Berlusconi, 86, served three different...
fourfourtwo.com

How to watch free France vs Morocco live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the World Cup 2022

France vs Morocco live stream and match preview, Wednesday 14 December, 7pm GMT.

