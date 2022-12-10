Read full article on original website
Hades II: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, and Story
Supergiant Games has announced Hades II, the sequel to the popular rogue-like game Hades. In the game, players will take on the role of Melinoë, the Princess of the Underworld. Hades II Release Date: Early Access 2023. The sequel to the “god-like rogue-like” mythos-based Hades was initially unveiled during...
How to get this Sleighing D.Va Legendary Skin for free!
Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland event is underway, and players can earn rewards for free, including the Sleighing D.Va Legendary skin. The Winter Wonderland event is currently live and will run until January 4. This event offers a variety of special arcade game modes, including Freeze Thaw, Yeti Hunter, Snowball Deathmatch, and Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Players can take part in these game modes and complete challenges to earn free rewards, such as weapon charms, player icons, sprays, and the Ice Queen Brigitte Epic skin.
Players, the League of Legends Mockumentary, is now free
You can now watch all 10 episodes of Players, the mockumentary TV series about League of Legends, for free. The episodes can be found on the LoL Esports YouTube channel, and according to Kien Lam, writer and producer for Players, it will stay free for a month. The TV show...
Roller Champions New Season, Neo Retro, introduces new game mode
Roller Champions just launched its new season, Neo Retro, which introduces new maps, superstars, and a new game mode. The new Neo Retro season just launched for the free-to-play game which is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, either through the Epic Game Store or Steam. Players can also play this game on […] The post Roller Champions New Season, Neo Retro, introduces new game mode appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection Release Date
Ten games are included in the Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection, releasing next year for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam!. Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection Release Date: April 14, 2023. Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam on April 14, 2023....
Experts slugfest: Analyzing 2023 Critics Choice nominations — now with more nominees than ever!
Another day, another set of nominations. The Critics Choice Awards nominations were announced Wednesday and there are more nominations than ever before. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down it all down. Due to an “exact tie,” there are 11 Best Picture nominees, while the Best Director category has expanded from six to 10 slots, so chances are you got that category right in your predictions. We discuss what — if any — clarity this offers on both Oscar races, especially as “Avatar: The Way of Water” is surging and opens this week. SEE Experts slugfest:...
Genshin Impact 3.4: All New Enemies!
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 not only introduces new playable characters, but also new enemies and a World Boss. All information below were not released through official channels and should be taken with a grain of salt. Genshin Impact 3.4 New Enemies. Wind-Bitten Sandworm. “An eyeless predator from deep within the...
MCU: 5 heroes that rightfully deserve their own Disney Plus series
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been one hell of a ride for fans of the franchise. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, it’s understandable that the MCU as a whole is transforming into something new. As a result, fans received a truckload of options to watch in theaters and on Disney Plus […] The post MCU: 5 heroes that rightfully deserve their own Disney Plus series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
