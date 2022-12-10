Another day, another set of nominations. The Critics Choice Awards nominations were announced Wednesday and there are more nominations than ever before. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down it all down. Due to an “exact tie,” there are 11 Best Picture nominees, while the Best Director category has expanded from six to 10 slots, so chances are you got that category right in your predictions. We discuss what — if any — clarity this offers on both Oscar races, especially as “Avatar: The Way of Water” is surging and opens this week. SEE Experts slugfest:...

20 MINUTES AGO