She is another one who seeks recognition and personal gratification . Since she became once again a nobody because of Warnock's win in Georgia she played this hand with out concern for her supporters . People in her state voted her in for being a Democrat not Independent . If she would of run as a Independent she NEVER would of been Senator . As Senator she did decisions with no concern for majority of her constitutes. Like the child tax credit , voting rights and the support for the filler-buster . All she really likes and cares about is her personal advancement . She will show her true colors when she sides with the REPUBLICANS . UNDERCOVER REPUBLICAN FRONT AND CENTER 😁
She only cared about herself and never have any good sense of purposes and sometimes played confused and bored but it's all con games.
She is an Udoka of the Senate, doing both sides with smile and glasses 🕶️ on her face !!!!
Comments / 39