WATCH: The View hosts gush over attending exclusive White House Christmas Party

Read full article on original website
Related
Joy Behar Shocks ‘The View’ Co-Hosts With Her ‘Harry & Meghan’ Review: “I Found the Show Boring”
Joy Behar couldn’t care less about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell docuseries. The View host shocked her fellow panelists when she followed up their glowing praise for the buzzy new Netflix show by saying she found it to be “boring.”. Harry & Meghan, which dropped the...
Sunny Hostin Under Fire After Fans Of 'The View' Accuse Her Of Using Too Much Filler
Fans of The View are calling out Sunny Hostin. On Friday, December 2, the legal analyst posed for a holiday-themed photo, shared to the show's official Instagram page, smiling alongside her fellow panelists at the Hot Topics table. However, social media users could not help but point out how different Hostin looked. "Sunny needs to chill on the Botox.... Looks like she's bleaching her skin also," one commentator alleged about the attorney.'THE VIEW' FANS LOSE IT AFTER WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS 'IGNORANT AS HELL' POLITICIAN LIVE ON AIR "Sunny Hostin’s bad Botox has gotten to her brain." another user chimed in...
‘The View’: Joy Behar Shocked That “Two Idiots” Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Going to Prison While Donald Trump is “Walking Free”
The View is the latest to weigh in on the Chrisley legal drama. After reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years in federal prison, respectively, Joy Behar was quick to compare their case to Donald Trump and his tax woes. The couple, who...
Why Jill Biden's Christmas Decor Has Everyone Talking About Melania Trump
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the White House! On November 28, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced the beginning of the holiday season by tweeting photos of the White House's festive décor. This year's theme celebrates the U.S. Constitution, as she explained: "For this year's holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People." She added, "As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year."
'The View' host Ana Navarro called Tiffany Trump's wedding celebration a 'MAGA funeral'
Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos on November 12 at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Her wedding was held days after the GOP's midterm "red wave" failed to materialize. On Monday, "The View" co-host Ana Navarro called Tiffany's wedding a "MAGA funeral." Tiffany Trump's wedding to businessman Michael Boulos on...
Michelle Obama's Braids Send a Message Everyone Needs to Hear
Madam C.J. Walker. Katherine Johnson. Lauren Simmons. Serena Williams. There are countless Black women who have proven over again that anything is possible. From dominating the hair-care industry in an era of fierce and overt discrimination to becoming the youngest full-time woman trader on the New York Stock Exchange, the term "Black girl magic" came to be because Black women have always and continue to perform at a high level of excellence in the face of sexism, colorism, and racism. Yet, now more than ever, they are also speaking up about how this pressure has affected their personal lives. Take Michelle Obama, for example.
Naomi Biden Graces the Cover of ‘Vogue’ in Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress Alongside First Lady Jill Biden
Here comes the bride! Naomi Biden showed off her breathtaking Ralph Lauren wedding gown on the winter 2022 cover of Vogue. The 28-year-old attorney, who wed the University of Pennsylvania Law graduate Peter Neal on Saturday, November 19, posed alongside her grandmother, First Lady Jill Biden, in the dainty high-neck number that featured lace accents […]
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
The Reason Melania Trump Didn't Have Another Kid After Barron
In March 2006, Donald and Melania Trump welcomed their first child into the world around 14 months after their January 2005 wedding (via People). Barron Trump was Melania's first child and Donald's fifth; he had three kids with his first wife, Ivana Trump, and an additional child with his second wife, Marla Maples, per Business Insider. Some 10 years later, Donald was elected president and Barron made history when he became the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. was a toddler in the 1960s — the other presidents had adult children or were raising girls, according to Today.
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
Senior Republican House Leader Vows to Have Black Congresswoman Removed from Post
Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota isn’t backing down without a fight after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he was rigorously working to have her removed from her committee post if he is elected Speaker, according to a report released by The Hill. “From the moment I was elected,...
Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth
Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
Fact Check: Does Photo Show 'Family Babysitter' Jill With Joe Biden?
A viral tweet alleges Jill was a 15-year-old babysitter for the president's family before they were married.
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Hunter Biden probe, impeachment could be 'politically helping the White House,' Jen Psaki argues
On MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday, Jen Psaki claimed Republican impeachment efforts and focus on Hunter Biden could end up helping the White House politically.
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Republican Senator "Ignorant as Hell"
Actress, comedian, and co-host of ABC’s “The View”, Whoopi Goldberg, has referred to Sen. Lindsey Graham as “ignorant as hell,” according to The Daily Beast. Goldberg, 67, made the comments in the run-up to the midterm elections that were held last week. The comments were made after Sen. Graham asserted “that Republicans can’t be racist because they nominated Herschel Walker for Senate,” according to The Daily Beast.
The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off
Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
GMA host Robin Roberts chokes back tears as she discusses scary health battle in emotional video
GOOD Morning America has unearthed an old clip of Robin Roberts choking back tears as she discussed her breast cancer battle. Robin celebrated her 62nd birthday on Wednesday, and to mark the special occasion, the official GMA Twitter account shared a video of some of her memorable moments. The minute-long...
Jill Biden Unveils White House Holiday Decorations, Complete with Life-Sized Replicas of Commander and Willow
The 2022 decorations are themed "We the People," and feature 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, a gingerbread house bedecked in 40 pounds of icing Jill Biden on Monday unveiled this year's White House holiday decorations, the results of months of planning and coordination between the first lady, the executive residence staff and a team of more than 150 volunteers. The 2022 decorations are themed "We the People," and feature 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, a gingerbread house bedecked in 40 pounds of icing — and nods...
Comments / 2