The world was first introduced to the Whopper way back in 1957. Yes, Burger King's paper-swaddled bundle of joy has been kicking around for a long time and, over the past 65 years, it has enjoyed a colorful history. Speaking of "colorful," this iconic burger has been made with buns in a rainbow collection of hues over the years. People magazine points to the 2020 release of the Angriest Whopper (not to be confused with the Angry Whopper) and its shocking red bun, while Thrillist adds that Burger King's "Nightmare King" came perched on a bun of neon green, a follow-up to the chain's black-bunned Whopper first introduced for Halloween in 2015. No one can accuse the Whopper of being dull.

