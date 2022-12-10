ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Another Ben Duckett half-century helps England turn the screw against Pakistan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago


Ben Duckett scored his second half-century of the match in the afternoon session of day two as England extended their lead to 168 runs in the second Test against Pakistan at Multan.

The England opener survived to guide England to 89 for three from 25 overs and build on their 79-run first innings advantage. He went into the break unbeaten on 58 from 75 deliveries, with Harry Brook not out on three.

England lost their first wicket early as they looked to establish a substantial advantage going into the fourth and final innings, with Zak Crawley run out taking a risky and unnecessary single.

The opener was run out by Abrar Ahmed, who claimed seven wickets on his first innings in Test cricket on day one.

Will Jacks came in at number three and became Abrar’s eighth wicket of the match when he was bowled swiping across the line for just four.

The score had moved to 79 when Joe Root fell to Abrar for a second time in the match. The Yorkshireman was caught by a stunning one-handed diving catch from Abdullah Shafique at short leg.

The on-field umpire reviewed the catch, but replays showed the fielder had expertly just managed to get his fingers underneath the ball, despite momentum seemingly carrying him the other way.

Ollie Pope was given a longer break after keeping wicket, so had yet to bat at the tea break, despite typically coming in at number three.

In the morning session, Pakistan collapsed from their overnight 107 for two to 202 all out.

The wickets fell rapidly throughout the morning session, losing eight for just 60 runs, with Jack Leach capitalising on a turning pitch to finish with four for 98.

Saud Shakeel had just brought up his half-century, but finished with an attritional 63 from 106 deliveries and became Leach’s 100th Test scalp – with the spinner becoming the 49th English cricketer to reach the milestone.

As part of the hosts’ collapse, England took three wickets for no runs as part of a spell of five for 11, before Mark Wood wrapped up the tail as Ben Stokes’ side established a 79-run first innings advantage.

