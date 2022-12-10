ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Doylestown Organization Gathering Donations for an Important Food Drive Being Held This Weekend

By John Fey
 4 days ago
Image via iStock.

A Bucks County organization is getting ready for one of several food donation events to aid residents who are facing hardships this holiday season.

The Bucks County Opportunity Council, located at 100 Doyle Street in Doylestown, will be hosting their “Team Up Against Hunger Food Drive!” on Dec. 10 from 1:30 – 3:30 PM. The event will be held in their Help Center, located at 721 Veterans Highway in Bristol.

The event is a collaboration between the organization and the BucksCounty Government. Food donations have been collected up to the date of the event, and those looking to still donate can do so at the Bristol event.

“Our Economic Self-Sufficiency program assists motivated, hard-working people with the education, training, and resources necessary to achieve and maintain permanent independence,” the organization said on social media.

“Our case management approach provides emplyment assistance and support, educational scholarships, income management and helps our clients develop and implement plans to achieve self-sufficiency.”

Learn more about the food donation event at the official website of the Bucks County Opportunity Council.

