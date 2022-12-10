ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Need to See Joanna Gaines’ Raw Wood Kitchen Cabinets on the Set of “Magnolia Table”

All-white kitchens is an interior design trend that’s dominated the industry for awhile. But more recently, designers have started shying away from the white-everything look to add a little texture into the mix. Joanna Gaines is one of those designers, who recently gave her new TV kitchen an update, adding a touch of texture by using a specific type of cabinetry: raw wood with brass hardware.
Drew Barrymore Redesigned Her Kitchen and It’s Straight Out of a Dream

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Drew Barrymore has been busy redesigning her kitchen, taking fans along for the ride as she transforms her monochromatic wood-toned space into a glorious color-filled oasis using her brand new FLOWER Home Paint collection.
Peek Inside the ‘Family Rivalries’ That Keep a Hallmark Fave and Her Soap-Star Stepdad Competitive Over the Holidays

The former daytime star “raised a tough competitor!”. Anyone who loves Hallmark movies is familiar with Taylor Cole, one of the network’s favorite actresses who just last month starred in Long Lost Christmas. However, did you know that she happens to be the step-daughter of Days of Our Lives alum Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel)? While we have showcased some of their family memories in the past, the former soap star recently gave fans a peek into one of their family-rivalry moments.
Nicki Swift

ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

