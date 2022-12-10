ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

DFW Truck and Auto Accessories' Haltom City store relocating to Alliance area of Fort Worth

DFW Truck and Auto Accessories will be moving the Haltom City location to the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) DFW Truck and Auto Accessories is moving into the Alliance area of Fort Worth. The location will be at the intersection of North Freeway and Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth. This will be a relocation of a store in Haltom City. The company started in Arlington in 1978 and has locations in Dallas and Mesquite as well. The website said it has sold more than 150,000 truck covers since opening. An opening date has not been set. 817-222-0800. www.dfwcamper.com/stores/fort-worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Dallas Neighborhood Ready to Hire Gardener-in-Residence

The East Dallas neighborhood of Dolphin Heights took a big step forward in doing something good for the people who call the area home. A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the garden cottage. The cottage was built in the neighborhood's community garden which has been helping to feed families since 2005.
DALLAS, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?

Victims Of Unsolved Ft. Worth, Texas MurdersPhoto byFt. Worth Police Department. Fort Worth, Texas is the fifth largest city in Texas and as home to more than 900,000 people, the city is ranked as the 13th-largest city in the United States, according to their government website. Known for the culture and southern hospitality of the city, Ft. Worth has a dark side. Interstate 35 runs over 700 miles from Kansas, through Texas, to the Mexican border. Between 1976 and now, a serial killer or killer has preyed on this stretch of highway. Many of the cases received media and national attention, while others remained unheard of. The following is a list of black women who were found strangled, beaten, and/or asphyxiated in Ft. Worth, Texas from 1977 through 2003. Their brutal murders remain unsolved.
FORT WORTH, TX
getnews.info

Dallas Artist Lil Quincy Is A Low Key Celebrity

Recently the state of Texas has had a movement of fresh new artists to enter the hip hop community. From Megan The Stallion to MO3; The Lone Star State is making its mark on the industry. One of the hot newcomers is an artist originally from Dallas named Lil Quincy. Quincy Armani Lewis was born and raised in Oak Cliff, an area known for its crime. He was born on March 8, 1996. Quincy is the youngest of 3 siblings; having 2 olders brothers and one sister. Early on, Lil Quincy was raised by his grandmother. Quincy attended school inside the Dallas Independent school district.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas pilot program helps those facing evection with $250 for rent

DALLAS - A pilot program is helping vulnerable residents in the city of Dallas avoid eviction. It's funded by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas with help from community partners. The latest data shows rent prices in Dallas County have gone up by some 17% this past year. It can...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett

The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000 (plus Darlie’s original drapes, too.)
ROWLETT, TX
falconquill.org

Fort Worth is Kraving K-Town

If you are looking for a place to eat a fun and different corn dog, then K-Town Hot Dogs is the place for you. Right around the corner, in the Hulen Mall, there are two other Korean corn dog restaurants: Two Hands Corn Dogs and Yummy Corn Cup & Wassup Dog. The three stores seem to be located closely near each other and they also seem to sell the same food.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

FBI offering $10K reward to help catch Denton bank robber

DENTON, Texas - FBI Dallas is asking the public for help finding someone who robbed a bank in Denton last month. The FBI released the photos of a person who held up the Wells Fargo on West University Drive on Nov. 10. The male suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger...
DENTON, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy