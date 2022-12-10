FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?Fatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Related
DFW Truck and Auto Accessories' Haltom City store relocating to Alliance area of Fort Worth
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb
East Dallas Neighborhood Ready to Hire Gardener-in-Residence
Three North Texas Cities Are Ideal For Remote Workers, Study Finds
DFW weather updates: After multiple confirmed tornadoes, all active warnings across North Texas have expired
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?
'Dirty Deeds' investigation reveals how house thieves exploit system failures
Possible tornado spotted near NASJRB in Fort Worth
Dallas Artist Lil Quincy Is A Low Key Celebrity
'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine
Study: Dallas amusement park ranked one of the best in the country
Liquidation warehouse offers deep discounts for North Texans ahead of the holidays
Dallas pilot program helps those facing evection with $250 for rent
'Rental Navigators' Have Provided Vital Help to Dallas Residents Facing Eviction During the Pandemic
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
Fort Worth is Kraving K-Town
Christmas Lights 2022: Flashy Lights, Disco Santa, Lots of Music Create North Richland Hills Chaos
FBI offering $10K reward to help catch Denton bank robber
CandysDirt
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.https://candysdirt.com
Comments / 0