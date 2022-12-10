Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers reveals surprising truth about current relationship with Davante Adams
Though guys like Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill may be able to argue with being the best wide receiver in the NFL, it's not exactly a bold pick to go with Adams. With Adams now playing with the Las Vegas Raiders, however, some probably wouldn't expect Rodgers to keep in contact that frequently with the 29-year-old.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Yardbarker
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Yardbarker
Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions
Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
Albert Breer: I think Stefanski was always going to get another year, but good chance he has to make changes
Albert Breer talks about the Browns’ matchup with the Ravens, Kevin Stefanski’s status going into the final weeks of the season and into the offseason, whether Stefanski and Andrew Berry are tied at the hip and coaching candidates to keep an eye on.
Yardbarker
Video Confirms Illegal Dirty Play On Steelers’ Kenny Pickett In Week 14
For the second time this season, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett left the game with a concussion. As a result, the offense was forced to put veteran Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback. The results weren’t encouraging, as Trubisky threw three costly interceptions en route to the team’s three-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Receive Brutal Season-Ending Injury News After Week 14
The Dallas Cowboys were able to escape embarrassment in Week 14, barely squeaking by the Houston Texans, 27-23. Dak Prescott led the team on a game-winning drive with 3:20 remaining in the game, going 98 yards after the defense forced a turnover on downs despite Houston starting that drive from the Dallas 4-yard line.
Yardbarker
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota leaves team due to demotion
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has reportedly left the club after being demoted as the team's starter due to performance-based reasons. Mariota is dealing with a knee injury that will likely lead him to being placed on injured reserve. But he was not happy to learn he was being replaced as the team's starter by rookie Desmond Ridder.
Yardbarker
Jerry Rice calls out 49ers over Deebo Samuel injury
Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer a significant injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday, and one franchise legend seems to think the team is responsible for what happened. Samuel was carted off after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him on a running play during Sunday’s blowout win...
Yardbarker
Giants cut reserve offensive tackle, sign wide receiver reinforcements
It is no secret the New York Giants need wide receiver support, especially with Richie James suffering a second concussion and likely missing this upcoming Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. After tying against Washington in Week 13, the Giants need to emerge victorious, putting them in the driver’s seat for a playoff appearance.
Yardbarker
Steelers WR Steven Sims Admits First of 3 Costly Interceptions Was His Fault
The Pittsburgh Steelers hadn’t thrown the ball into the hands of the other team’s defense since the game against the Philadelphia Eagles before the bye week. Wide Receiver Steven Sims says he’s to blame for that streak ending when Mitch Trubisky threw a pass between him and Pat Friermuth that was picked off by Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Roquan Smith.
Yardbarker
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Yardbarker
Bills Announce Four Roster Moves
In other moves, the team signed DT Brandin Bryant to their active roster, released DT C.J. Brewer, and released WR Marquez Stevenson from their practice squad. Beasley, 33, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.
Yardbarker
Bengals Get Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Cincinnati Bengals were able to run their winning streak up to five games in Week 14, defeating the Cleveland Browns and exacting some revenge from their loss on Halloween. But, it wasn’t all positive as the Bengals came out of the game with some serious injury concerns. On...
Yardbarker
The Giants landed an absolute steal at wide receiver for the future
The New York Giants wide receiver unit has been underwhelming during the 2022 season, but one option has emerged as a positive influence and contributor over the past few weeks. Former sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020, Isaiah Hodgins, has set the stage for a promising career after...
Yardbarker
Analyst explains why Lions are third-best team in NFC
Winners of five of their last six games, the Detroit Lions are playing like one of the NFL’s elite teams. On a recent episode of "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Kyle Brandt said the Lions’ turnaround from a 1-6 bottom-dweller to a possible playoff contender at 6-7 is why he believes they’re a force to be reckoned with in the NFC.
Yardbarker
Steelers Bring Back Popular OLB After 2 Year Hiatus; Sign Jets Defender From Their Practice Squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a relatively busy Tuesday for a team that is 5-8 and virtually out of the playoff picture. Defensive lineman, Chris Wormley will head to IR as his season is over due to a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 14 against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. While the team has not announced it, multiple reports suggest he will be shelved for the remainder of 2022. The organization is reportedly signing defensive tackle, Jonathan Marshall off of the New York Jets practice squad to help fill the void, but that wasn’t the only move that was reported on Tuesday evening.
Yardbarker
T.Y. Hilton Could Solve Multiple Dallas Cowboys Offensive Issues
The Dallas Cowboys needed a boost at wide receiver, and on Monday evening, they signed one. It wasn’t the one many of the fans wanted it to be, but they’ll have to live with the decisions Jerry and Stephen Jones make. However, T.Y. Hilton could help multiple aspects of the Cowboys’ passing attack without ever touching the football.
Comments / 0