Bengals vs. Browns prediction: Picks for Sunday’s rematch

‘The 6-0 Kool aid was good while it lasted’: What they’re saying after Browns lose to Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are no longer perfect against Joe Burrow as he led his Bengals to a 23-10 win on Sunday. Burrow had lost his first four games against the Browns. He threw for 239 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the game. On the other...
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense
On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
‘I’m not switching now’: Browns fans remain loyal at Bengals game despite moral conflict of rooting for Deshaun Watson
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns fans walking the concourse of Paycor Stadium have that Sunday glow, wearing Cleveland gear and carrying beers in hand. They’re excited to watch their team fight for a playoff spot and happy to help a reporter with his story before the Browns’ 23-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. That is, until they learn what the story is about.
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired At Halftime
Do it at halftime, Broncos... The Broncos are currently getting shellacked by the Chiefs at home on Sunday afternoon. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett has survived so far this season, but enough is enough. Do it already, Denver. "Is there any good reason Nathaniel Hackett should finish the season? The...
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Caputo: Give Dan Campbell credit as Lions stay hot
The Lions were far less than perfect Sunday, but nonetheless more impressive than the previous week. Because, unlike their destruction of Jacksonville, the Lions still found a way to beat the playoff-bound Vikings. And handily.
NFL Fans Lose It After Bill Clinton Apparently Falls Asleep During Giants-Eagles Game
Former United States President Bill Clinton was on hand for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 48-22 victory over the New York Giants Sunday. Clinton watched from a suite inside MetLife Stadium, though he didn’t appear to be too enthused by the action taking place in front of him. Fans in the suite over filmed Clinton apparently taking a power nap while the league’s best team went to work.
First Call: Ravens Pro Bowler admits being exposed by Steelers; John Harbaugh hypes up late drive; Jaromir Jagr's latest exploits
Despite a loss, the Steelers’ wide receivers are forcing a Ravens Pro Bowler to do some introspection. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is gushing about his team’s game-sealing drive at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are already underdogs for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Penguins have a stiff...
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
Bengals Get Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Cincinnati Bengals were able to run their winning streak up to five games in Week 14, defeating the Cleveland Browns and exacting some revenge from their loss on Halloween. But, it wasn’t all positive as the Bengals came out of the game with some serious injury concerns. On...
How Bengals offense relied on ‘adapt and adjust’ formula in win over the Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals coaching staff went through a pretty unique experience on Sunday in a 23-10 win over the Browns, having multiple skill players go down with injuries on the day of the game. The last time offensive coordinator Brian Callahan dealt with a remotely similar scenario...
Will Deshaun Watson put on a show for Browns fans on Saturday? Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are getting ready for the Ravens on a short week, so Wednesday was their normal Thursday, meaning we heard from quarterback Deshaun Watson. He will play his first game at home on Saturday afternoon. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe discussed what Watson...
Why Josh Bell is like Carlos Santana; what can the Browns accomplish to end a lost season? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Guardians’ acquisitions of Mike Zunino and Josh Bell, as well as the Cavs’ road struggles, the rest of the season for the Browns, and this week’s Hey, Terry! questions.
Bengals get good news on Hendrickson, Higgins and Boyd injuries
Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals took a positive slant to the slew of injuries suffered by key players during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. On the broken wrist suffered by Trey Hendrickson, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they will take it on a day-to-day basis and wasn’t willing to rule him out for next weekend’s game against Tampa Bay, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli.
Can The Cleveland Browns Trade Denzel Ward?
When Denzel Ward was extended by the Cleveland Browns' front office with a deal worth $20.1m a year they likely expected to see him continue as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL for years to come. Instead, we have seen poor play at best in 2022. This has led to several people asking me; "Can they trade Ward this offseason and how does that work with the salary cap?" Let's have a look. It is important to remember Ward hasn't even started on the 'new years' in his deal yet, 2022 is just his 5th-year option.
Become a Cincinnati Football Insider to text with the reporters who cover the team
DraftKings Maryland promo code: claim $200 on any NFL game this weekend
How D.J. Reader, Logan Wilson and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Bengals defense made Sunday’s 23-10 win over the Browns a one-sided affair. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Browns defense sees similarities in each Ravens quarterback, no matter who they face on Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns aren’t sure which Baltimore quarterback they will face this Saturday in the second matchup between these two AFC North rivals, but know they will have a challenge no matter who is taking those snaps. “I feel like their quarterbacks all kind of do around...
