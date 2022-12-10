Deshaun Watson’s history in Houston shows the high stakes of the Browns’ move – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO