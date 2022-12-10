ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

Why Josh Bell is like Carlos Santana; what can the Browns accomplish to end a lost season? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Guardians’ acquisitions of Mike Zunino and Josh Bell, as well as the Cavs’ road struggles, the rest of the season for the Browns, and this week’s Hey, Terry! questions.
Cleveland.com

‘I’m not switching now’: Browns fans remain loyal at Bengals game despite moral conflict of rooting for Deshaun Watson

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns fans walking the concourse of Paycor Stadium have that Sunday glow, wearing Cleveland gear and carrying beers in hand. They’re excited to watch their team fight for a playoff spot and happy to help a reporter with his story before the Browns’ 23-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. That is, until they learn what the story is about.
