KCTV 5
Kansas City ordinance outlines proposed slave reparations for Black residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A year and a half after Mayor Quinton Lucas pledged to establish a pilot program for reparations for Black Kansas City residents, a recently-filed ordinance outlines how the proposal would move forward. Ordinance # 220966, sponsored by Councilmember Melissa Robinson, states it is “expressing apologies...
smeharbinger.net
Wrong Reason for Renting: Prairie Village residents complain of Airbnb parties causing disturbance in the neighborhood
In wake of neighborhood noise complaints on Airbnb’s, Kansas City issued a statewide audit to determine whether rental property hosts have been skirting local regulations. The impact of the audit remains unclear. The Kansas City Neighborhood Advisory Council — a city board that represents local neighborhoods — has been...
Projects completed, more still to come in Kansas City Power & Light District
Kansas City's Power & Light District isn't finished with its urban investments, but its options are dwindling as far as where it could pursue them.
Kansas City’s plan to pay for overhead warning near notorious bridge
Kansas City and Kansas City Terminal Railway will split the cost to install an overhead warning system near the Independence Avenue bridge.
Kansas City to put brakes on sideshows at dozens of intersections
Kansas City plans to add safety pucks to 50 intersections in hopes of stopping or preventing dangerous sideshows and street racing.
kcur.org
Kansas City Police board to investigate whistleblower claims
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday announced it will investigate a whistleblower’s explosive claims that the department’s chief attorney unethically funneled criminal evidence away from prosecutors and denied public records requests. Mayor Quinton Lucas, one of the five commissioners, said they all agreed to hire...
One Missouri City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
bluevalleypost.com
McLain’s wants to open new bakery in south Overland Park
McLain’s, a Kansas City bakery fixture since 1945, is looking to open a new south Overland Park location. Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved final development plans for a new McLain’s Market at 15102 Travis St., in the former Jersey Boyz Subs and Deli near 151st and Metcalf.
kcur.org
Treatment over punishment in Johnson County
Many people end up in the justice system because of mental health issues, drugs or PTSD from serving in combat. But jails and prisons aren’t usually well-equipped to treat those underlying issues. As KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports, that’s why some Kansas City-area jurisdictions are setting up specialty courts.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County Square price tag going up nearly $1M
That would bring the total cost of remaking the site of the former county courthouse into a public plaza to roughly $2.9 million. Why the price increase: According to county documents, costs for the project have climbed as a result of inflation and market availability for certain construction materials. Johnson...
kcur.org
Johnson County courts expand programs to help people get treatment instead of punishment
In a packed courtroom in Johnson County, Eddie Luster stood for his fellow veterans as they presented the United States flag. After two years of work, Wednesday was Luster's graduation day from veterans treatment court. Luster spent three years in the U.S. Army, served in the National Guard and deployed...
KMBC.com
KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
northeastnews.net
There’s nothing like a downtown Christmas
This promotional postcard was published by Kansas City-based postcard publisher James Tetirick, located at 619 W. 33rd. The Royal Family of Downtown Merchants commissioned the picture postcard that showcases “Christmas in Downtown Kansas City, Mo., King of Shopping Centers,” according to the printed legend on the back of the card.
kcur.org
Kansas City schools are the 'heartbeat' of their neighborhoods. Families don't know if they'll close
Dalia Rodriguez says her 9-year-old daughter Natalie loves everything about her school at James Elementary, even math class. But Rodriguez says Natalie especially loves spending time with her teachers. “She's always talk about the teachers. So for her, every single one is favorite,” says Rodriguez. “It's the second house for...
184 restaurants to participate in Kansas City restaurant week 2023
184 restaurants will participate in Kansas City Restaurant week 2023, which aims to raise money for charity and help get customers into restaurants during a slow post-holiday winter season.
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people and businesses who have been generous in giving back to their community. Of course, we all love to read positive news during the festive season.
Kansas City man shot and killed on front porch in Midtown
Kansas City police investigate a homicide after responding to a shooting at W. 36th and Jefferson Streets to find a victim's body on a porch.
Kan. veteran who faked illness, sentenced for taking disability benefits
KANSAS CITY, KAN.– A Kansas man was sentenced today to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $537,000 in restitution for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) out of disability benefits, according to the United State's Attorney. In August 2022, a federal jury convicted...
KCTV 5
Relatives of man killed in KCMO on Saturday ask for tips to help solve case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family members want justice after someone shot and killed a man outside of his home around 4 a.m. on Saturday near 107th and Newton. Relatives say Tyler Wallace was kind, hardworking and a peacemaker for their family. “He was just standing on his porch after...
3 finalists for next KCPD chief of police questioned during public town hall
The Kansas City, Missouri, community met the three finalists for the city's next chief of police at a public town hall Saturday.
