Kansas City, MO

smeharbinger.net

Wrong Reason for Renting: Prairie Village residents complain of Airbnb parties causing disturbance in the neighborhood

In wake of neighborhood noise complaints on Airbnb’s, Kansas City issued a statewide audit to determine whether rental property hosts have been skirting local regulations. The impact of the audit remains unclear. The Kansas City Neighborhood Advisory Council — a city board that represents local neighborhoods — has been...
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City Police board to investigate whistleblower claims

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday announced it will investigate a whistleblower’s explosive claims that the department’s chief attorney unethically funneled criminal evidence away from prosecutors and denied public records requests. Mayor Quinton Lucas, one of the five commissioners, said they all agreed to hire...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

McLain’s wants to open new bakery in south Overland Park

McLain’s, a Kansas City bakery fixture since 1945, is looking to open a new south Overland Park location. Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved final development plans for a new McLain’s Market at 15102 Travis St., in the former Jersey Boyz Subs and Deli near 151st and Metcalf.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Treatment over punishment in Johnson County

Many people end up in the justice system because of mental health issues, drugs or PTSD from serving in combat. But jails and prisons aren’t usually well-equipped to treat those underlying issues. As KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports, that’s why some Kansas City-area jurisdictions are setting up specialty courts.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Johnson County Square price tag going up nearly $1M

That would bring the total cost of remaking the site of the former county courthouse into a public plaza to roughly $2.9 million. Why the price increase: According to county documents, costs for the project have climbed as a result of inflation and market availability for certain construction materials. Johnson...
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

There’s nothing like a downtown Christmas

This promotional postcard was published by Kansas City-based postcard publisher James Tetirick, located at 619 W. 33rd. The Royal Family of Downtown Merchants commissioned the picture postcard that showcases “Christmas in Downtown Kansas City, Mo., King of Shopping Centers,” according to the printed legend on the back of the card.
KANSAS CITY, MO

