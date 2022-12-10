Taj Gibson on whether the Chicago Bulls should retire Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah’s jerseys

Taj Gibson talked about why the Bulls should retire Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah’s jerseys.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Former Chicago Bulls forward Taj Gibson weighed in on the Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah jersey retirement debate. Should No. 1 and No. 13 hang from the United Center rafters alongside Michael Jordan's No. 23, Scottie Pippen's No. 33, Bob Love's No. 10, and Jerry Sloan's No. 4?

"It would be awesome"

Gibson was in town as a member of the Washington Wizards, who visited the Bulls on Wednesday night—he finished with 8 points and 3 rebounds in a 115-111 loss. After the game, Mark Carman of CHGO Sports asked him about the possibility of having Rose and Noah’s jerseys hang from the United Center rafters.

“It would be awesome, well deserved. Both guys put the city on their back,” Gibson said . “Everybody who wore the jersey in that time frame put the city on their back. Those guys (Rose and Noah) deserve it, man.”

Gibson would love to return to the Bulls

The Bulls drafted Gibson with the 26th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, and he played with the team for eight years, averaging 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 25.2 minutes over 562 games. The veteran forward played a key role in two Bulls teams with the best record in the Eastern Conference before Rose’s injuries closed the franchise’s championship window.

Bulls fans still love Gibson, even after stints with the Thunder, Timberwolves, Knicks, and Wizards. The feeling is mutual, as Gibson has fond memories of his time in Chicago.

“It was an awesome time in life. But what makes it even (more) special is the fans,” Gibson explained. “You walk in the stadium, the people, the generations of kids growing up, their kids growing up, watching us play. That’s what brings it all to reality.”

In June, Gibson will turn 38 years old, so his playing career is nearing its end. But he was open to having one last run with the Bulls before retiring. Carman asked Gibson about the possibility of one more stint in Chicago, and he was eager to do it.

“I would love that, man. I would cry all day,” Gibson noted with a smile.