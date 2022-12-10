Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Examining Penn State’s latest commitments, Lions and Utah dealing with NFL declarations: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders sift through a busy last week for James Franklin’s Nittany Lions on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. Parker Washington is off to the NFL, Penn State adds two talented new recruits and the guys assess how big the recent NFL declarations by a pair of Utah Utes could impact the Rose Bowl.
Penn State adds to 2023 recruiting class; Lions get a second chance to land West Virginia transfer wideout, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a new addition to the Lions’ 2023 recruiting class, plus another intriguing name that hit the transfer market. Penn State landed commitment No. 20 in its 2023 recruiting class amidst a chaotic push to National Signing Day on Dec. 21 in St. Thomas More (Conn.) defensive end Joseph Mupoyi, writes Johnny McGonigal for PennLive. Mupoyi, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, has a four-star grade from On3 and three stars from 247Sports and Rivals. He is a three-star in the 247Sports composite and a four-star in the On3 consensus rankings.
Penn State picks up another defensive line commit in 2023 recruiting class
Penn State picked up a second commit in as many days and kept a key recruiting pipeline churning. Mason Robinson, a consensus three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class from the McDonogh School (Md.), verbally committed to Penn State on Tuesday. Robinson’s decision comes after a busy few days. Robinson...
Penn State wrestling grinds out rout of Oregon State
Although 31-3 score doesn’t show it, Nittany Lions had to work for their victory over the Beavers.
WTRF
West Virginia has winning streak snapped by Penn State
Women’s basketball programs from West Virginia University and Penn State met on the hardwood for the first time since 1991 Sunday afternoon in Happy Valley. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly got off to a hot start, finished with a game-high 16 points, and had her team in front after the first quarter of play. But freshman guard Shay Ciezki and the Nittany Lions (8-3) were in control from that point on.
dkpittsburghsports.com
Tweets of fate: Prized prospect not coming to Penn State; but what about Lee?
ALTOONA, Pa. -- There had been growing hope the past couple of weeks that Penn State might be able to flip prized in-state prospect Rodney Gallagher, but those hopes ended over the weekend. A wide receiver and the No. 3 prospect in Pennsylvania, Gallagher committed to West Virginia in May...
Central Dauphin’s Sammy Widnick makes college decision
It’s been a pretty good fall for Sammy Widnick. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boiling Springs boys overcome first-half deficit to best Camp Hill 49-39
Boiling Springs trailed by five points at the intermission, but the Bubblers used a strong second half to complete the comeback and secure a 49-39 victory against Camp Hill Tuesday. The Bubblers used a 16-7 third-quarter run to take a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. Brayden Richie paced the...
Which Penn State players made Johnny McGonigal’s Associated Press All-America teams
Bowl season is upon us, which means in a few weeks we’ll be looking over the final Associated Press top 25 poll. Soon enough, I’ll have my final AP ballot of the season submitted and shared with you all. Now, though, it’s awards season. The AP All-America teams...
Tanyon Shaull, Michael Young lift Waynesboro past West Perry in Colonial Division basketball
Tanyon Shaull scored 14 points and Michael Young chipped in with 11 more as the Waynesboro boys basketball team defeated West Perry, 60-21, Tuesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. Waynesboro is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play. West Perry is 0-3 and 0-1. Thanks for visiting...
Larry Onabanwo scores 26 points as Milton Hershey boys hoops takes down Mechanicsburg
Larry Onabanwo poured in 26 points to help lift Milton Hershey to a 61-53 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game Tuesday night. The Spartans trailed by 2 points heading into the fourth quarter and outscored Mechanicsburg by 10 points in the game’s final 8 minutes. Malachi Thomas added 12 points...
Onward State
Penn State Law Faculty Issues Statement Opposing Proposed Dickinson Law Merger
Over 40 Penn State faculty members signed a letter responding to Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi’s November 29 recommendation of unifying the university’s two accredited law schools — Penn State Law at University Park and Dickinson Law. Penn State previously had a dual-campus law school from 2006 to 2014 before splitting into two separate schools in 2015.
Penn Highlands surgeons perform over 500 robotic-assisted joint replacements
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Orthopedic surgeons at Penn Highlands Healthcare say they have achieved outstanding results with its robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement surgery. The Mako SmartRobotic surgery has been used by surgeons for the past two years and has performed more than 500 joint replacement surgeries as of this fall. The innovative technology […]
Damaged Pa. church in race to be repaired ahead of first big snowstorm
WILLIAMSPORT – Members of the Greenview Alliance Church in Lycoming County are praying the winter storm forecast for later this week does not bring a lot of precipitation. In fact, no snow until well into January would suit them fine. That’s because of concerns raised by engineers that snow could cause a collapse of the roof over the sanctuary of their 35-year-old church along Warrensville Road in Loyalsock Twp., east of Williamsport.
abc23.com
Alpha Fire Co. Chief to Retire
With the upcoming retirement of the Centre Region’s long-time Fire Director, the question becomes if it will spark changes for the State College based Alpha Fire Company. It remains primarily a volunteer unit, but how long can it retain that status?. When you combine the number of Residents served...
State College
An Ode to Trader Joe’s
According to the U.S. Department of Commerce Retail Indicator Division, total retail sales in this country for 2021 were $6.6 trillion. That’s a lot of money. And the supermarkets and grocery stores industry is the third largest component of the retail industry by market size, generating over $811 billion in sales. Which if we do some quick math using the 334 million people in this country, means every woman, man and child in the United States buys over $2,400 worth of groceries a year – or $200 a month.
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
Warehouse, car wash and new Hershey’s plant among more than 15 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of September and October developers proposed a warehouse, a car wash, self-storage facilities, a grocery and other stores, housing, and a factory in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties. Here is a look at some of the projects – not all – that were proposed to local officials...
East Shore Diner hauled to new home where it will reopen as retro scoop shop
The East Shore Diner, wrapped in white shrink wrap, took a nearly 12-mile journey on Monday to its new home. Secured a top a wide load trailer, the diner departed from 711 S. Cameron St. around 9 a.m. and traveled along Route 83 to Route 581 and arrived at its destination in Silver Spring Township.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. Sometimes some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0