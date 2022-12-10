According to the U.S. Department of Commerce Retail Indicator Division, total retail sales in this country for 2021 were $6.6 trillion. That’s a lot of money. And the supermarkets and grocery stores industry is the third largest component of the retail industry by market size, generating over $811 billion in sales. Which if we do some quick math using the 334 million people in this country, means every woman, man and child in the United States buys over $2,400 worth of groceries a year – or $200 a month.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO