State College, PA

Examining Penn State’s latest commitments, Lions and Utah dealing with NFL declarations: Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders sift through a busy last week for James Franklin’s Nittany Lions on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. Parker Washington is off to the NFL, Penn State adds two talented new recruits and the guys assess how big the recent NFL declarations by a pair of Utah Utes could impact the Rose Bowl.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State adds to 2023 recruiting class; Lions get a second chance to land West Virginia transfer wideout, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a new addition to the Lions’ 2023 recruiting class, plus another intriguing name that hit the transfer market. Penn State landed commitment No. 20 in its 2023 recruiting class amidst a chaotic push to National Signing Day on Dec. 21 in St. Thomas More (Conn.) defensive end Joseph Mupoyi, writes Johnny McGonigal for PennLive. Mupoyi, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, has a four-star grade from On3 and three stars from 247Sports and Rivals. He is a three-star in the 247Sports composite and a four-star in the On3 consensus rankings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTRF

West Virginia has winning streak snapped by Penn State

Women’s basketball programs from West Virginia University and Penn State met on the hardwood for the first time since 1991 Sunday afternoon in Happy Valley. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly got off to a hot start, finished with a game-high 16 points, and had her team in front after the first quarter of play. But freshman guard Shay Ciezki and the Nittany Lions (8-3) were in control from that point on.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Law Faculty Issues Statement Opposing Proposed Dickinson Law Merger

Over 40 Penn State faculty members signed a letter responding to Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi’s November 29 recommendation of unifying the university’s two accredited law schools — Penn State Law at University Park and Dickinson Law. Penn State previously had a dual-campus law school from 2006 to 2014 before splitting into two separate schools in 2015.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Damaged Pa. church in race to be repaired ahead of first big snowstorm

WILLIAMSPORT – Members of the Greenview Alliance Church in Lycoming County are praying the winter storm forecast for later this week does not bring a lot of precipitation. In fact, no snow until well into January would suit them fine. That’s because of concerns raised by engineers that snow could cause a collapse of the roof over the sanctuary of their 35-year-old church along Warrensville Road in Loyalsock Twp., east of Williamsport.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc23.com

Alpha Fire Co. Chief to Retire

With the upcoming retirement of the Centre Region’s long-time Fire Director, the question becomes if it will spark changes for the State College based Alpha Fire Company. It remains primarily a volunteer unit, but how long can it retain that status?. When you combine the number of Residents served...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

An Ode to Trader Joe’s

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce Retail Indicator Division, total retail sales in this country for 2021 were $6.6 trillion. That’s a lot of money. And the supermarkets and grocery stores industry is the third largest component of the retail industry by market size, generating over $811 billion in sales. Which if we do some quick math using the 334 million people in this country, means every woman, man and child in the United States buys over $2,400 worth of groceries a year – or $200 a month.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania

A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
