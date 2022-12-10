“I don’t see myself slowing down any time soon” — Stephen Curry is nowhere near retirement

Everyone thinks LeBron James's longevity at the top is unique. Steph Curry is set to prove those people wrong.

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. The ease with which he sinks the ball inside the net irrespective of the distance makes peoples' jaws drop, and he has been consistently doing that for the Golden State Warriors since being chosen as a Round 1 pick in 2009.

Curry has been active in the league for 13 years and has been showered with many accolades and accomplishments during that period. A four-time NBA champion, eight-time All-Star, and two-time MVP, Steph led the Golden era of the Warriors and is still leading the pack, for his hunger for greatness is insatiable.

Steph Curry from Downtown!!

Steph's clutch shots during decisive moments in a game have always sent people and the Warriors roster into a frenzy. His tenacious work rate on the court and the ability to dribble past players have been the key points for possessing such a stellar scoring record - Curry is a lot more than a shooter.

He is a man of many talents who don't stop at anything. Ray Allen and Reggie Miller were the names no one thought anybody could pass in the three-point shooting record books, but Steph had other ideas. Not only did he pass those two legends, but he was also breaking away to a level that the other players did not dare dream of.

There's no stopping now

Steph has been vocal about not laying his guard down with the sport, and one should wonder why he should, given the fact he is still calling games with his deadly shots. Curry has a mental capacity that exudes confidence as soon as he hits the court. He progresses the ball to the net and glides past a crowd of players as if the man was possessed by a soul hungry to achieve more.

Steph recently shared that he doesn't want to hang his boots yet, and when he was asked the same, his reply was clear.

"I don't see myself slowing down any time soon."

Curry is a player who comes along in the major leagues once in defining era, and the consistency he has showcased as a true marksman and a leader will keep resonating with the youngsters for years to come.