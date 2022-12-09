Volunteers needed for the Paoli Battlefield Preservation Fund’s Event for Wreaths Across America scheduled for Saturday, 12/17 at the Paoli Battlefield @ 11AM

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Related
firststateupdate.com
See When Santa Is Headed To Your Newark Neighborhood On A Fire Truck
Santa has asked Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder to assist with transportation and his collection of non-perishable foods for the Delaware Food Bank and Newark Area Welfare Committee. Here is the latest list of the remaining locations and neighborhoods scheduled for Santa visits. Some times may have been adjusted from previous posts to accommodate the schedule requirements.
For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property
The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville.Photo byabc at YouTube. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
PhillyBite
Magical Christmas Train Rides Near Philadelphia
Whether you are planning to spend your Christmas holiday in Philadelphia or you're traveling to visit family in the area, there are a few magical train rides near Philadelphia that you can take. These include the Wilmington & Western Railroad, the New Hope Railroad, and the Colebrookdale Railroad. Colebrookdale Railroad...
buckscountyherald.com
Department of Aging announces expansion of its shared housing program into five additional counties; Bucks and Montgomery counties included
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging has announced that its Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program, also known as SHARE, has expanded into five additional counties: Bucks, Lackawanna, Montgomery, Northumberland, and Philadelphia. The program began five years ago as a pilot in Pike, Wayne and Monroe counties and is also currently available in Carbon, Crawford, Adams, Union, and Snyder counties.
West Chester University students to hold rally for campus housing crisis
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Students at West Chester University will be gathering to raise awareness about what they're calling a campus housing crisis on Monday.Some students say the university does not have an adequate amount of housing available.They claim the issue is so bad that some students have been forced to either drop out or transfer.A rally is scheduled for noon in the University Quad. Some of the demands include new dorm buildings and stipends for students who were denied on-campus housing.
This Long-Standing Langhorne Restaurant Just Closed Without Warning. Read to Learn When, Where, and Why
The longtime eatery closed without warning.Photo by94.5 PST/ Google. A longtime favorite restaurant of Bucks County residents has suddenly closed, and now the community is wondering what happened. Chris Rollins wrote about the closure for 94.5 PST.
WDEL 1150AM
Home repair issues add to difficulties keeping low-income owners, senior citizens in their homes
Substandard housing and repair costs have a clear link to housing affordability - and health - according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Delaware. The Delaware Community Foundation funded the study on behalf of Habitat for Humanity in all three Delaware counties. New Castle County Habitat for Humanity CEO Kevin Smith said identifying and fixing a variety of repairs can help people of lower incomes as well as senior citizens stay in their homes and avoid having to find other, more costly housing or going to the rental market.
This Bucks County High School Vocal Ensemble Just Won a Major Christmas Choir Competition
A Bucks County music group is celebrating their victory in one of there area’s most coveted and celebrated musical events of the holidays. Council Rock High School South’s Vocal Ensemble recently won the B101 Christmas Choir Competition, one of the most popular Christmas music events in the Philadelphia area.
Concordville Inn to be Converted to a Health Care Facility
The Concordville Inn dining roomPhoto byconcordvilleinn.com. The 245-year-old Concordville Inn in Glen Mills is set to become an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Collector Makes His Treasure Trove of Coatesville Photos Available to Public
Jay Byerly, a Coatesville native who has been taking and gathering photographs of his hometown for decades, recently made his collection available to the public, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. Byerly’s collection came from his combined love for history and photography. Now, the result is helping preserve...
Hunter rescued after hanging upside down from a tree for an hour: Game Commission reports
A deer hunter in Lancaster County recently hung upside down for an hour before Pennsylvania Game Commission staff and personnel from local fire companies could bring in multiple extension ladders to get down from his tree. According to Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham, the hunter’s treestand failed, but his...
Remember when downtown department stores were the place to shop? We do too.
Before shopping malls and Amazon, downtowns were the place to shop. And when you went shopping downtown in Allentown, Bethlehem or Easton, you most likely went to a department store.
sanatogapost.com
Twelve Local Volunteers Certified As Firefighters
CONSHOHOCKEN PA – A total of 34 individuals in 28 volunteer and combination (a mix of paid and volunteer) fire companies across Montgomery, Berks, Chester, and Delaware counties graduated Friday (Dec. 9, 2022) as members of Montgomery County Fire Academy Class 2202. Each received certification in its Pennsylvania Entry Level Firefighter Training Program, the fire academy said.
sanatogapost.com
Get A Head Start on Your Garden with Winter Sowing
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Two duplicate workshops that cover winter sowing, a method of starting seeds outdoors in winter, are scheduled for Jan. 7 (2023; Saturday) and Jan. 10 (Tuesday), both from 9:45-11 a.m. at the Montgomery County 4-H Center, 1015 Bridge Rd. Both events are free and open to the public. Free parking also is available.
3 statues at Chester County church vandalized
A priest from Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Downingtown notified parishioners of the incident during Sunday's service.
WFMZ-TV Online
Code Blue weather declaration issued for Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday night, December 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20...
Almost Ready! This Bucks County Raising Cane’s Announces Opening Date!
Raising Cane's restaurants are opening with a crispy vengeance in the Northeast!. If you're a fried chicken fanatic, you may already know that Raising Cane's, an LA-based fried chicken finger restaurant has been expanding in Pennsylvania recently. Earlier this year, we told you about their first Pennsylvania location in Philadelphia,...
PennDOT hosting job fairs in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties
PennDOT is hosting four jobs across the Delaware Valley this week.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Midweek costal storm could bring first flakes to parts of region
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley will enjoy a sunny start to the week, but a churning storm threatens to bring rain and snow to parts of the region in the coming days. Monday night conditions will remain dry and cold, with temperatures in most places dipping into the mid-to-low 20s.
Comments / 0