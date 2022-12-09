Volunteers needed for the Paoli Battlefield Preservation Fund’s Event for Wreaths Across America scheduled for Saturday, 12/17 at the Paoli Battlefield @ 11AM

Substandard housing and repair costs have a clear link to housing affordability - and health - according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Delaware. The Delaware Community Foundation funded the study on behalf of Habitat for Humanity in all three Delaware counties. New Castle County Habitat for Humanity CEO Kevin Smith said identifying and fixing a variety of repairs can help people of lower incomes as well as senior citizens stay in their homes and avoid having to find other, more costly housing or going to the rental market.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO