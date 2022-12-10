Naoya Inoue’s development into perhaps the best fighter on the planet today has been a long series of transformations. As a child, Inoue was boxing recreationally alongside his brothers, his father Shingo having moved on from his outstanding amateur career to focus on his painting business. It didn’t take long for Shingo to discover that the child he called “a little angel” was a prodigious boxing talent however, and he decided to come back to the sport full-time to foster his son’s skills. After coming up short in the All Japan amateur tournament while he was in high school, Naoya said he “became a demon.”

