Naoya Inoue Makes Weight On 2nd Attempt Ahead Of Undisputed Clash With Paul Butler
Naoya Inoue overcame a brief scare to move forward in his quest to create history. The three-division and reigning lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF bantamweight champion needed two tries to make weight for his undisputed championship with WBO titlist Paul Butler. Both boxers ultimately hit the mark ahead of a fight that—barring a draw or No-Contest—will crown the first-ever undisputed bantamweight champion in the three or four belt era.
Tim Tszyu Plans To Have HOF Father Kostya at His Side For Charlo Fight
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is planning to have his Hall of Fame father, Kostya Tszyu, at his side next month in Las Vegas. The younger Tszyu will challenge WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA world champion Jermell Charlo on January 28th at the Mandalay Bay. His famous father became the undisputed...
David Benavidez Extends Promotional Pact With Sampson Boxing
Sampson Lewkowicz has revealed that Interim WBC World Super Middleweight Champion, David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez has again renewed his exclusive multi-year promotional agreement with Sampson Boxing. “I’m very happy to be able to continue this journey with ‘El Bandera Roja,’” said Lewkowicz. “David is in line for...
Yarde On Beterbiev Showdown: "This Time, The Opportunity Has Come And It Feels Right”
While lauded for his bravery and willingness to go into the lion's den, Anthony Yarde was fully aware that traveling to Russia in 2019 to take on Sergey Kovalev was essentially a suicide mission. Pegged as a significant underdog on the night, Yarde’s physical gifts and attributes did little to...
Shinard Bunch Secures Hard-Fought Decision Win Over Hank Lundy
Welterweight Shinard Bunch overcame a knockdown to win a hard-fought unanimous decision over former world title challenger Henry ‘Hank’ Lundy Friday night at the Newtown Athletic Club (aka “The NAC”) in Newtown Township, Pennsylvania. Scores were 95-93, 97-91, and 98-90 for Bunch, who improved to 20-1-1...
Butler: Chance To Unify Against Inoue Was The Fight I Wanted Before Anything Else
Paul Butler was ready to race straight to the top the moment he was able to secure even the slightest amount of leverage. For the two-time bantamweight titlist, it came in the immediate aftermath of Naoya Inoue’s repeat win over Nonito Donaire in their lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF unification clash this past June 7 in Saitama, Japan. Inoue (23-0, 20KOs) was emphatic in his desire to remain at bantamweight just long enough for a shot at becoming his nation’s first-ever undisputed champion.
Okolie-Light Purse Bid Delayed As WBO Grants One-Week Extension
A seven-day extension was granted for Lawrence Okolie and David Light to reach terms for their ordered WBO cruiserweight title fight. The ruling came on the eve of a scheduled purse bid hearing to have determined promotional rights for the contest, and despite a stern objection from Eddie Hearn, Okolie’s estranged promoter and head of Matchroom Sport. Ultimately, the sanctioning body sided with its cruiserweight champion and mandatory challenger in granting the order.
Gervonta Davis: I'm The Most Hated Fighter, My Boxing Abilities Are Overlooked
Gervonta Davis is often compared to a mini Mike Tyson. Ever since turning pro in 2013, “Tank” has displayed brute power and turned in a series of highlight-reel knockouts. Of his 27 fights, 25 have ended in KO – a 92.5% knockout ratio. Davis has 114 rounds under his belt, an average of just over four rounds a bout.
Inoue Enters Historic Bout A Monster Favorite Against Butler
Naoya Inoue’s development into perhaps the best fighter on the planet today has been a long series of transformations. As a child, Inoue was boxing recreationally alongside his brothers, his father Shingo having moved on from his outstanding amateur career to focus on his painting business. It didn’t take long for Shingo to discover that the child he called “a little angel” was a prodigious boxing talent however, and he decided to come back to the sport full-time to foster his son’s skills. After coming up short in the All Japan amateur tournament while he was in high school, Naoya said he “became a demon.”
Josh Taylor: Teofimo Lopez Beat a Small Injured Loma, I'd Take Him To Bits!
WBO junior welterweight Josh Taylor has fired shots at his rival Teofimo Lopez. Taylor, who at one time had every world title at 140-pounds, is getting ready to make a rematch defense against Jack Catterall in early 2023. When Lopez was the unified champion at lightweight, there were plenty of...
Naoya Inoue-Paul Butler: Stats & Stakes
The answer to the trivia question is Enrique Pinder. That’s the name of the last man recognized, by way of holding all available recognized sanctioning body titles, as undisputed bantamweight champion of the world. In July 1972, the Panamanian Pinder won a fifteen-round decision over Rafael Herrera for the WBA and WBC belts. The WBC stripped Pinder and Pinder lost the WBA title to Romeo Anaya in January 1973.
Keyshawn Davis: Guy Like Me, With Only 7 Fights, They Shouldn’t Be Scared To Fight Me, Right?
NEW YORK – Keyshawn Davis’s handlers understand that the ease with which he beat Juan Carlos Burgos on Saturday night both helped and hurt the elite lightweight prospect’s cause. The 23-year-old Davis, who won an Olympic silver medal in 2021, impressed an expansive viewing audience on ESPN....
Jaron Ennis On Karen Chukhadzhian Showdown: "I Really Wanted That Stanionis Fight"
After being forced to twiddle his thumbs and play the waiting game, Jaron “Boots” Ennis reluctantly accepted that his hard work will go unrewarded...at least for now. Although the 25-year-old phenom has successfully worked his way to the mandatory position in the IBF sanctioning body, a showdown against Errol Spence Jr. had become increasingly unlikely.
Michel Rivera on Gervonta: “Once I Take Care of Frank Martin, Everything Will Fall into Place”
On December 17th, Michel Rivera (24-0) will have the biggest fight of his young career when he faces fellow unbeaten lightweight Frank Martin (16-0) in a Showtime main event. The bout will headline a Premier Boxing Champions’ card at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The showdown will be the...
Inoue On Accomplishing Undisputed Goal At 118: I Plan To Do The Same At Super Bantamweight
Naoya Inoue is finished with the bantamweight division but is far from done with chasing history. The unbeaten three-division champ became the first-ever Japanese boxer to claim undisputed championship status in the three- or four-belt era following his eleventh-round knockout of Paul Butler. Inoue added the WBO title to his collection that already included the lineal, WBA, WBC and IBF bantamweight titles following his one-sided destruction of England’s Butler on Tuesday at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
Frank Martin: However Rivera Fight Goes, People Should Respect Us For Fighting Right Now
For Frank Martin, there was no time like the present to prove he is one of the most formidable lightweights in boxing. The undefeated southpaw could’ve chosen a less imposing opponent than Michel Rivera for his next fight and attempted to patiently position himself for a title shot in the 135-pound division. The 27-year-old Martin announced after his last fight, though, that he would face whichever lightweight was willing to step in the ring with him, and he obviously meant it.
Beterbiev on Usyk: ‘Very Happy If This Fight Happens In the Professionals’
Artur Beterbiev apparently is open to the idea of rekindling his rivalry with Oleksandr Usyk. Beterbiev, the IBF, WBO, and WBC 175-pound champion from Russia, fought Ukraine’s Usyk a few times in the amateur ranks. According to Boxrec, Beterbiev won once, in 2007, and lost the other two times, in 2011 and 2012, the last being the men’s heavyweight quarter finals of the 2012 London Olympics. Usyk, the current WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion and former undisputed cruiserweight champion, would go on to win gold.
Otto Wallin Staying Sharp in Camp, Hopes To Face Anthony Joshua Next
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin has continued to trainer in order to stay prepared for a potential fight with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua, according to Wallin's promoter Dmitriy Salita. "Otto is staying in the gym and sharp over the holiday season," Salita told Sky Sports. "The holiday gift that...
Stevenson Says He May Fight Kambosos Next, Says Cruz and Zepeda Turned Him Down
Shakur Stevenson has yet to formally step foot inside the ring as a 135-pounder, but the southpaw ace is already tired of the division’s politics. The two-division titlist from Newark, New Jersey, was hoping to engage either Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz or William Zepeda for his debut at 135, but both fighters, according to Stevenson, rebuffed his offer. Now, Stevenson thinks he could be headed for a fight with the division’s former unified champion, George Kambosos Jr., who is ranked No. 5 with the WBC. Stevenson is ranked No. 3, while Cruz is No. 2 and Zepeda No. 4. The sanctioning body’s top ranked fighter is Vasiliy Lomachenko, who will engage the division’s undisputed champion Devin Haney next spring.
Chris Eubank Jr. Believes He Will Take Down Liam Smith in Eight Rounds
Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. believes that he will batter upcoming opponent, former world champion Liam Smith, when they collide on January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester. Eubank was scheduled to fight Conor Benn in a high-profile showdown back in October. Their bout was scrapped after Benn tested...
