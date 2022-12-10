Oak Hills’ Sydney Middaugh highlights the High Desert’s list of players to watch as the 2022-23 girls soccer season is in full swing. Middaugh, last season’s Mojave River League Offensive Player of the Year, is back for her senior year. As a junior, Middaugh scored 24 of Oak Hills’ 52 total goals, and...

OAK HILLS, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO