Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
DMV braces for impending ice storm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are preparing for the region’s first winter storm of the year. The big concern this time is ice. Crews have been laying down salt and brine since Tuesday night. Virginia. In Virginia, VDOT crews started loading up with “abrasives” (think salt,...
Hogan administration pausing state’s participation in multi-state alliance for strictest vehicle emissions standards
The Hogan administration offered no public explanation for why the state won't follow California's more stringent standards. The post Hogan administration pausing state’s participation in multi-state alliance for strictest vehicle emissions standards appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Lancaster Farming
Vineyard at Hershey Is Going for Gold at the Pennsylvania Farm Show
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — What started more than a decade ago with a bet in a basement is now an award-winning winery. Since opening in February 2012, the Vineyard at Hershey is a regular medalist, including multiple golds, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. “We won the best red two years...
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Maryland Weather: A storm system will create cold temperatures and wintry conditions
BALTIMORE -- It will be clear and cold tonight with low temperatures falling well into the 20s across the region.Wednesday will start with sunshine and clouds, but the clouds will thicken and lower as the day goes on. By the afternoon, temperatures will have dipped into the low 40s. The much-advertised storm system will approach Maryland by Wednesday night. Precipitation will likely hold off until after midnight as temperatures hover in most areas in the low 30s. A *WINTER STORM WATCH* remains in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday night for Garrett & Allegany Counties. The coldest temperatures will occur across Western Maryland and this...
Emergency Petition Filed Seeks to Force Right Whale Speed Limit Change
The first North Atlantic right whale calves of the 2022 season have just been spotted off the Georgia coast, and right whales are being detected off the Ocean City, Md. coast. In an emergency petition, ocean advocacy group Oceana is calling for the feds to immediately institute the proposed new vessel speed regulations that aren’t expected to take effect until the 2023 season.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Crash Champions Expands in Maryland
Crash Champions announced it has expanded its Maryland footprint through the strategic acquisition of three collision repair facilities: Advanced Auto Body in Hagerstown; Classic Collision Works in Gaithersburg; and Advanced Collision in Beltsville. Crash Champions now provides Maryland motorists with collision repair service at 17 repair centers across the state....
Global case manufacturer moves from Maryland to Delaware
A company that designs and manufactures high-performance protective cases and racks used in industries ranging from broadcasting to defense has chosen Frankford as the new site for its United States operations. CP Cases USA, opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar company in the United Kingdom, will move from an 8,000-square-foot site in Bishopville, Maryland, to a 25,000-square-foot site ... Read More
Maryland Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued as Maryland braces for winter storm
BALTIMORE -- A significant ice storm is taking aim at Maryland.Your First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday as an Alert Day because of slick conditions making for a problematic commute.Find local school closures and delays here.The main form of winter weather will be freezing rain. Please use extra caution as roads may appear wet but actually be icy.Brace for road closures and delays as you try to get to work and get the kids off to school.Plan for patchy ice in the Baltimore area to more widespread slick conditions further north and west.The highest ice totals will be in...
Maryland Weather: Clear, cold Tuesday before Winter storm conditions move in
BALTIMORE - Thursday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potential for winter weather and then rounds of rain.A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties starting Wednesday evening until 1 am on Friday.That watch will likely become an Ice Storm Warning for far western Maryland.Within the watch, snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches are possible, with ice accumulations potentially exceeding a quarter of an inch.Blustery winds will also be a factor. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible.In the Baltimore area, a light icing is possible before changing over to rain around...
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT | Winter weather to impact Thursday morning rush hour in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is bracing for winter weather accompanying the next weather-maker on Thursday. Before the winter weather arrives, it will stay dry, chilly, and quiet midweek. After a clear and cold overnight, Wednesday's temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but a few more clouds will move into the region ahead of a complex weather system.
wmar2news
Wintry Weather Whiplash!
Winter is coming! We have the chance for wintry precipitation Thursday morning. Here is what we know:. The main types of precipitation expected on Thursday will be freezing rain and rain. However, depending on temperature profiles, some sleet and light snow could mix in with the freezing rain Thursday morning across our northwest communities. Areas west of I-95 have the best opportunity so see some light icing and snowflakes, whereas areas south and east of the Bay will most likely just see cold rain during this time and roads will remain wet.
Threat of wintry mix by Thursday morning in central Virginia
Some places in central Virginia might get a brief touch of wintry weather very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,000 Stimulus Money is Coming for Christmas
A one-time bonus worth $1,000 Stimulus money will be given away to Anne Arundel County Public School employees in Maryland. Christmas came so early for the employees of Anne Arundel County Public School since they will be receiving $1,000 Stimulus money in five days. The bonus is dedicated to the...
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object
Man looking out a window.Photo byRadu FlorinonUnsplash. A Maryland witness at Grasonville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object slowly crossing the sky at about 3:27 a.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WTOP
As ice storm heads to DC area, here are some common pitfalls to avoid
As the first ice storm of the season descends upon the D.C. area’s northern and western suburbs during the midweek, there are important reminders to keep you safe before, during and after the storm. Also, there are misconceptions to remember as you navigate the first ice storm of the...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days
Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days.
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this month
A discount supermarket chain with over 400 locations throughout the country is opening another new grocery store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the rapidly expanding discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will open its newest Maryland store location in Salisbury.
Comments / 0