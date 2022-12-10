Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Police Investigate Burglary With Shots Fired
A homeowner reportedly fired her gun at two people attempting to enter her home on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 3 am they were called for a report of a burglary in progress and found that the homeowner had shot at two suspects that were trying to enter her home through the back door.
clarksvillenow.com
Police search for suspects involved in fraud, identity theft at F&M Bank locations in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who tried to cash a fraudulent check using someone else’s identity. CPD said he used another person’s identity to cash a fraudulent check at an F&M Bank, 2700...
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged After Trigg County Burglary Investigation
An investigation into several burglaries in the Canton Blue Springs area of Trigg County led to two arrests Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say numerous burglaries involving vehicles, campers, and five homes led to the arrest of two juveniles and a large amount of stolen property being recovered including guns and an iPhone.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
clarksvillenow.com
Man life-flighted to hospital after domestic-related shooting in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital following a shooting this morning in Clarksville. According to a news release, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a residence on Cinderella Lane at approximately 9:42 a.m. in response to a domestic-related shooting. When officers arrived, they...
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Woman Sentenced In Daughter’s Death
An Oak Grove woman was sentenced Wednesday morning to five years in jail in connection to the June 2020 death of her daughter. Last month, Patricia Conyers entered an Alford plea in Christian Circuit Court as part of a plea deal on a charge of second-degree manslaughter. An Alford plea is a formal admission of guilt toward charges in criminal court while the defendant expresses their innocence of the charges.
WBKO
Warren County man sentenced for murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County man has been sentenced after he was convicted of a murder back in 2020. The Warren Commonwealth’s Attorney confirms Shannon Eugene Ward was sentenced to 35 years in jail for murder, and five years more for wanton endangerment, making his total sentence 40 years in jail.
wkdzradio.com
Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Arson, Theft, Solicitation
A 16-year old juvenile in Lyon County has been charged in connection to a November house fire and attempting to solicit others to shoot two of his family members. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, his office was notified Wednesday about a possible incident that a juvenile student may attempt to bring a firearm to school. He says when the student arrived at the high school, he was detained by deputies along with two other students that were detained to obtain additional information.
21-year-old shot in head in Clarksville, 17-year-old arrested
Clarksville Police responded to a domestic-related call on Cinderella Lane at 9:42 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.
wkdzradio.com
Truck Damaged With BB Gun
A truck was found damaged with a bb gun on Frank Yost Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say someone shot a truck several times with a bb gun damaging the driver’s side doors and back window. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge...
q95fm.net
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
wkdzradio.com
Eddyville Police Chief Announces Retirement
After being appointed just a few months ago, Eddyville’s Police Chief Brook Dixon has announced he is retiring. Dixon was appointed by Eddyville Mayor John Choate on March 1st following the retirement of former Eddyville Police Chief Jaime Green who has since been elected as Lyon County judge-executive. Chief...
fox17.com
Clarksville gang members convicted of murders, shootings
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After more than a decade of shootings, murders, and assaults, the final six members of the "Gangster Disciples" operating out of Clarksville have been convicted in court, say the U.S. Attorney's office. Their sentencings are the conclusion of a multi-year investigation, which resulted in federal...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street Widening Planned For 2023-24
After years of speculation and assessment, the widening of Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street — from the KY 91 Junction to KY 1007/North Drive — is finally underway. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court, magistrates unanimously approved a resolution to help transfer parcels of property to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through a deed of conveyance — described by outgoing Judge-Executive Steve Tribble.
wkdzradio.com
Three Catalytic Converters Reported Stolen
Three catalytic converters were reported stolen on Indian Trail in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say three catalytic converters were taken off of the vehicles sometime between November 25th and Friday without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by...
whopam.com
Two arrested for Friday night robbery
Two suspects have been arrested following a robbery that happened about 10:30 Friday night on Koffman Drive. The arrest citations for 22-year old Jaquavis Whitlock and 18-year old Jontavius Walton of Hopkinsville say the 20-year old male victim was punched and choked until he passed out and the suspects took his money, phone and hat.
Arrests Made in Southern Gun and Pawn Burglary Case
As of December 8, 2022, the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and ATF Agents have arrested two subjects involved in the burglary on 10-17-2022 to Southern Gun and Pawn. Several guns have been recovered at this time. We are still investigating several leads as to the whereabouts of the remaining guns.
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County man to spend 10 years in prison for possessing meth
A Henry County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 54-year-old Jimmy Horton, Jr., of Paris, was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Police Department Hires New Officer
The Cadiz Police Department has added an officer to its force with nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience. Robert Harris was sworn in Tuesday morning by Mayor Todd King after it was confirmed by an oath that Harris had never fought in a duel or served as a second in a duel.
14news.com
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
