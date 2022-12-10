ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

What time is France vs Morocco in USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup semifinal

France may head into the second World Cup semifinal as favorites, but they will have to be at their best against a Morocco side looking to continue their historic run. The 2018 champion France has shaken off a raft of injuries and the supposed 'world champions curse' to make a second successive semifinal, even though they were arguably second best against England in their last match.
Sporting News

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic slams 'suspicious' Argentina penalty in World Cup semifinal loss

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has questioned the decision to award Argentina a penalty during his side's 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat. The spot kick was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Dominik Livakovic and the two collided in the Croatia box. Lionel Messi subsequently converted from 12 yards to give Argentina the lead.
Sporting News

Lionel Messi's kids: Sons' names, ages, places of birth and clubs they play for

When he endured a difficult year on the pitch in 2021, football superstar Lionel Messi said his children had helped him learn to overcome the pain of defeat – because there are more important things in life. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has tributes to his children tattooed on...
Sporting News

Reyna hits back at USMNT coach Berhalter after revelations about 'lack of effort' at World Cup

United States attacker Giovanni Reyna has admitted his 'disappointment' at public revelations about his lack of effort at the World Cup. WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old barely featured at the World Cup, with coach Gregg Berhalter revealing after his side's elimination that he considered sending an unnamed player home during the competition because of a lack of effort, and it has been reported that Reyna was the player he was referring to. The Borussia Dortmund youngster took to Instagram to address the claims and is disappointed that so much has come out in the media.

