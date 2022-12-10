Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Obituary: David Hoch
On November 25, 2022 the Aspen community lost well known pharmacist, David Hoch, at 84 years of age. Born June 21, 1938 in the Chicago area, David was the second oldest of Alfred and Olga Hoch's four children, including Genevieve Sye of Wood Dale, IL, Richard Hoch, deceased, and Judy Holzwart of Fort Collins, CO. While attending Fenton High School in Bensenville, Illinois, David worked in a drugstore, as they were called back then. He was encouraged by the owner, John Duerkop, to attend the University of Illinois, College of Pharmacy in Chicago. After moving to Aspen, David worked as a pharmacist at Crossroads Drug and Carl’s Pharmacy. His love for skiing brought David to Aspen. Of the many ski trips he took with the Jack and Jill Ski Club, his first trip to Aspen prompted him to move here with his partner, Russell Anderson. They lived together at Smuggler Trailer Court until Russell’s death in 2010. David spent his last year at Whitcomb Terrace Senior Housing. His friend, Joanie Kidwell was a great help during this time. Besides skiing, David was an avid golfer and tennis player. He had great love and skill for card games, especially as a Grand Master of bridge. A thespian with a beautiful tenor voice, David participated in many ACT productions. David was one of the original founders of Aspen Gay Ski Week and served on the board for many years. His family plans a remembrance gathering for a later date this coming summer.
More info on search for APD leader expected Friday
As the goodbye tour for outgoing Aspen Police Chief Richard Pryor begins, the selection of his successor is on the horizon. Pryor, the longest-serving police chief in town history, was honored by proclamation at Tuesday’s Aspen City Council meeting. He is finishing out his final weeks of a 15-year tenure as the department’s leader. According to City Manager Sara Ott — who declined an interview for this story but offered some basic information — Pryor’s contract runs through the end of the year but will not carry over into January.
Menter: Don’t bite the hand that feeds you
The holidays in Aspen are a special time. Snow is flying and the town has that festive winter look. Aspen is always a celebration, but during the holiday season when celebration is on everyone’s mind, Aspen really shines. It’s the kind of place people from all over the world want to experience, quite literally.
Aspen hopes to improve employer-sponsored housing program in 2023
Aspen City Council discussed the city’s employer-sponsored housing program during its Monday work session and supported making improvements in 2023. The city currently has 67 units within city limits that are part of its employee-housing program. The challenging housing market has impacted the city’s ability to recruit and retain employees, and staff reported a 17% average turnover rate in 2022. The employee housing program aligns with the city’s total compensation philosophy, which the council adopted in 2021, and is designed to benefit employees, Administrative Services Director Alissa Farrell said.
Ponyboy finds its place on Aspen map this winter
With ski season kicking into full gear, a new nightlife spot makes its way onto the Aspen map this winter. New Yorkers will likely recognize the name Ponyboy — now, the Brooklyn bar has partnered with the W Aspen for a four-month residency at the hotel. Officially opening to...
Alternative entrance idea
A scenic alternate entrance to Aspen would be to continue McLain Flats road on into the post office area, parallel to the Rio Grande Trail along the existing transportation right of way. It would be an easy construction job and would take some traffic off the Highway 82 entrance, allowing RFTA buses better access.
Basalt defends legal process used to approve downtown project
Basalt town government is defending its approval of a downtown project against a citizen’s lawsuit that claims it ran afoul of the town master plan. Ted Guy, a longtime midvalley resident, filed a lawsuit this fall challenging Basalt’s approval of 65 apartments and a 9,000-square-foot grocery store at the old Clark’s Market building. Guy contended that town-planning efforts set an objective of 35,000 square feet of commercial space at the site and envisioned 25% less housing than proposed. In addition, the proposed “massive exposed parking garage” that is part of the project is inadequate to meet the needs of the apartments, let alone help solve downtown’s parking shortage.
Discussion of Phillips Mobile Home Park set for Dec. 20
The planning for Pitkin County’s affordable housing initiative at Phillips Mobile Home Park — which was slowed for much of the last few years due to the pandemic — could take a big step forward following an upcoming work session of government officials and planners. Earlier this...
RFTA to hold the line on fares in 2023
Public bus riders will be spared from a fare increase in 2023 as the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority continues to try to recover passengers lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. RFTA’s board of directors last Tuesday approved a $73.8 million budget for 2023. Fares will remain unchanged after being reduced in...
‘It feels like a club team’: Skier-infused Demons outscore opponents 20-4 in first two games
It didn’t take long for the former rivals to endear themselves to their new teammates. Only five seconds, to be precise. That was the length of time for Aspen High School seniors Carson Miller and Ryder Rondeau to combine for a set play to score a goal in the first game of the season on Friday night. The Skiers were still in their customary red and black colors, but sported a new logo, one of a heated rival in years past: a black G carved out of a scheming red face, that of the Glenwood Springs High School Demons.
