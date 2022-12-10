In trying times, AdventHealth Orchestra dispenses musical medicine

Musicians play during an orchestra rehearsal in Altamonte Springs on Dec. 8, 2022. Medical and office workers for AdventHealth formed an orchestra during the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic to lift their spirits. Now, they are preparing for a public concert at Disney Springs. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

In the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at AdventHealth found solace in music — not by listening to it, but by playing it.

Now, the AdventHealth Orchestra — in which doctors sit alongside finance executives, and a nurse might play next to an accountant — will present its first public concert this weekend. With a repertoire of Christmas music, the roughly 60-member ensemble will perform on the outdoor stage at Disney Springs at 5 p.m. Dec. 11.

“I’ve already invited everyone I know,” said Ivanna Mirabal Molina, an Orlando-based patient-care tech who plays viola.

And while the players are eager to share their music, that’s not why Richard Hickam started the group last year.

“I realized the great need for connection and for the arts to help us in dark times,” said Hickam, the health-care system’s director of music and the arts.

With the AdventHealth team working overtime on healing bodies, Hickam thought staff members could use a boost for their souls.

“Even when you’re tired, there’s something music does to your spirit,” he said. “You get that sense of renewal. It restores you.”

He started by recruiting strings players; the response told him his instinct had been right.

One doctor, Hickam remembered, had been working in the COVID unit all day but reassured him she would not miss orchestra rehearsal.

“I have to drive home to Dr. Phillips and get my cello but I will be there,” he recalled her saying. “She needed that outlet. It was really meaningful.”

That was Molina’s experience, too — especially when the ensemble’s first piece was a requiem, recorded at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, posted on YouTube and dedicated to those lost to the pandemic.

“I was trying not to cry,” she said while playing Samuel Barber’s well-known “Adagio for Strings,” often heard at funerals and remembrance ceremonies. “I was bedside [with COVID patients] and I really know how it feels.”

Among the violinists: Dr. Vincent Hsu. As the region’s executive director of infection prevention, not only was he entrenched in AdventHealth’s response to COVID-19 but through regular public briefings became a key speaker on the pandemic.

“For those of us who were frontline caregivers and also leading a lot of the COVID efforts, it really was meaningful,” he said of playing the “Adagio.” “We saw death firsthand. We really wanted a way to express our grief but also our hope for the future.”

For Hsu and many of his colleagues, music is a family affair. Hsu’s wife Grace, a nurse, also plays violin in the AdventHealth orchestra. And their two children study violin, as well.

“For them to see their parents practice is good for them,” Hsu said. “They don’t just hear us telling them to practice, they see us.”

Molina, who as a child in her native Venezuela played under the baton of noted conductor Gusavo Dudamel, coaches her younger sister on viola.

Paul Adeogun, an operations manager based in Kissimmee, plays tuba in the orchestra but keeps his children on track with their piano lessons. He knows the importance of early music education; he took up the tuba while his family was living in Nairobi, Kenya.

The large instrument was assigned to him by a demanding teacher because Adeogun “was on the taller side.”

“He was very tough,” Adeogun said of the instructor, with whom he remains in touch. “Typical music teacher.”

As is often the case in arts education, a very tough teacher equaled a very good teacher.

At Southern Adventist University in Chattanooga, Adeogun parlayed his tuba playing into a scholarship. But then “I got married, got a job, life happened,” Adeogun said. “I never thought I would play again.”

Until he joined a Nashville church that had a music ensemble in need of a tuba. He bought his own instrument and has been playing consistently since.

Molina played with the Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras after her family moved to Orlando.

And Hsu’s mother was a music teacher, so he has played piano and violin from an early age, as well. He helped pay for medical school by playing the organ at weddings and other events.

“It beat flipping burgers,” he said.

Of course, maintaining proficiency takes practice — and with demanding jobs it’s not always easy to find the hours — or even minutes — to make music.

“I would be lying if I said I love spending extra time practicing,” Hsu said. “But after I practice, I feel good.”

It’s worth finding the time, said Adeogun, who leads the department that provides support services for nurses.

“We minimize the stress of the job as best we can,” he said. “Music helps.”

Although there can be unintended consequences when practicing the tuba.

“I’m sure my neighbors are wondering what’s happening in that house,” Adeogun said with a laugh.

Hickam keeps time in mind when choosing the music and scheduling rehearsals.

“I’m very cognizant these are working professionals and family people,” he said. “I have to find the balance of enough practice so we do well but not enough to deter people from joining.”

The rehearsals offer other benefits besides improving performance: They build camaraderie among colleagues who don’t usually interact. It’s a musical form of team building.

You can find a music therapist playing clarinet and an accountant nearby on the flute. The AdventHealth chief investment officer plays bass, while the West Florida Division CEO plays the timpani. There’s a lawyer in the viola section, a procurement-office worker on trumpet and a supply-chain manager playing violin.

Among the percussionists: Nurses, an IT specialist and a pharmacist.

“We’re people who would not normally sit together in a room for several hours,” said Adeogun, who plays next to the chief investment officer. “It really does break down walls that naturally exist in organizations.”

Together, they’re learning “Sleigh Ride” and “We Three Kings” and selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” for two performances Sunday; before the orchestra performs at Disney Springs, it will play at the Orlando Union Rescue Mission.

And while the musicians are looking forward to spreading holiday cheer, their efforts come with the knowledge that creating music is merry medicine for themselves.

“It’s very therapeutic,” Hsu said. “It’s a prescription for us.”

Find me on Twitter @matt_on_arts, facebook.com/matthew.j.palm or email me at mpalm@orlandosentinel.com . Want more theater and arts news and reviews? Go to orlandosentinel.com/arts . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.