ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

In trying times, AdventHealth Orchestra dispenses musical medicine

By Matthew J. Palm, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXSaK_0je1SEKE00
Musicians play during an orchestra rehearsal in Altamonte Springs on Dec. 8, 2022. Medical and office workers for AdventHealth formed an orchestra during the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic to lift their spirits. Now, they are preparing for a public concert at Disney Springs. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

In the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at AdventHealth found solace in music — not by listening to it, but by playing it.

Now, the AdventHealth Orchestra — in which doctors sit alongside finance executives, and a nurse might play next to an accountant — will present its first public concert this weekend. With a repertoire of Christmas music, the roughly 60-member ensemble will perform on the outdoor stage at Disney Springs at 5 p.m. Dec. 11.

“I’ve already invited everyone I know,” said Ivanna Mirabal Molina, an Orlando-based patient-care tech who plays viola.

And while the players are eager to share their music, that’s not why Richard Hickam started the group last year.

“I realized the great need for connection and for the arts to help us in dark times,” said Hickam, the health-care system’s director of music and the arts.

With the AdventHealth team working overtime on healing bodies, Hickam thought staff members could use a boost for their souls.

“Even when you’re tired, there’s something music does to your spirit,” he said. “You get that sense of renewal. It restores you.”

He started by recruiting strings players; the response told him his instinct had been right.

One doctor, Hickam remembered, had been working in the COVID unit all day but reassured him she would not miss orchestra rehearsal.

“I have to drive home to Dr. Phillips and get my cello but I will be there,” he recalled her saying. “She needed that outlet. It was really meaningful.”

That was Molina’s experience, too — especially when the ensemble’s first piece was a requiem, recorded at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, posted on YouTube and dedicated to those lost to the pandemic.

“I was trying not to cry,” she said while playing Samuel Barber’s well-known “Adagio for Strings,” often heard at funerals and remembrance ceremonies. “I was bedside [with COVID patients] and I really know how it feels.”

Among the violinists: Dr. Vincent Hsu. As the region’s executive director of infection prevention, not only was he entrenched in AdventHealth’s response to COVID-19 but through regular public briefings became a key speaker on the pandemic.

“For those of us who were frontline caregivers and also leading a lot of the COVID efforts, it really was meaningful,” he said of playing the “Adagio.” “We saw death firsthand. We really wanted a way to express our grief but also our hope for the future.”

For Hsu and many of his colleagues, music is a family affair. Hsu’s wife Grace, a nurse, also plays violin in the AdventHealth orchestra. And their two children study violin, as well.

“For them to see their parents practice is good for them,” Hsu said. “They don’t just hear us telling them to practice, they see us.”

Molina, who as a child in her native Venezuela played under the baton of noted conductor Gusavo Dudamel, coaches her younger sister on viola.

Paul Adeogun, an operations manager based in Kissimmee, plays tuba in the orchestra but keeps his children on track with their piano lessons. He knows the importance of early music education; he took up the tuba while his family was living in Nairobi, Kenya.

The large instrument was assigned to him by a demanding teacher because Adeogun “was on the taller side.”

“He was very tough,” Adeogun said of the instructor, with whom he remains in touch. “Typical music teacher.”

As is often the case in arts education, a very tough teacher equaled a very good teacher.

At Southern Adventist University in Chattanooga, Adeogun parlayed his tuba playing into a scholarship. But then “I got married, got a job, life happened,” Adeogun said. “I never thought I would play again.”

Until he joined a Nashville church that had a music ensemble in need of a tuba. He bought his own instrument and has been playing consistently since.

Molina played with the Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras after her family moved to Orlando.

And Hsu’s mother was a music teacher, so he has played piano and violin from an early age, as well. He helped pay for medical school by playing the organ at weddings and other events.

“It beat flipping burgers,” he said.

Of course, maintaining proficiency takes practice — and with demanding jobs it’s not always easy to find the hours — or even minutes — to make music.

“I would be lying if I said I love spending extra time practicing,” Hsu said. “But after I practice, I feel good.”

It’s worth finding the time, said Adeogun, who leads the department that provides support services for nurses.

“We minimize the stress of the job as best we can,” he said. “Music helps.”

Although there can be unintended consequences when practicing the tuba.

“I’m sure my neighbors are wondering what’s happening in that house,” Adeogun said with a laugh.

Hickam keeps time in mind when choosing the music and scheduling rehearsals.

“I’m very cognizant these are working professionals and family people,” he said. “I have to find the balance of enough practice so we do well but not enough to deter people from joining.”

The rehearsals offer other benefits besides improving performance: They build camaraderie among colleagues who don’t usually interact. It’s a musical form of team building.

You can find a music therapist playing clarinet and an accountant nearby on the flute. The AdventHealth chief investment officer plays bass, while the West Florida Division CEO plays the timpani. There’s a lawyer in the viola section, a procurement-office worker on trumpet and a supply-chain manager playing violin.

Among the percussionists: Nurses, an IT specialist and a pharmacist.

“We’re people who would not normally sit together in a room for several hours,” said Adeogun, who plays next to the chief investment officer. “It really does break down walls that naturally exist in organizations.”

Together, they’re learning “Sleigh Ride” and “We Three Kings” and selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” for two performances Sunday; before the orchestra performs at Disney Springs, it will play at the Orlando Union Rescue Mission.

And while the musicians are looking forward to spreading holiday cheer, their efforts come with the knowledge that creating music is merry medicine for themselves.

“It’s very therapeutic,” Hsu said. “It’s a prescription for us.”

Find me on Twitter @matt_on_arts, facebook.com/matthew.j.palm or email me at mpalm@orlandosentinel.com . Want more theater and arts news and reviews? Go to orlandosentinel.com/arts . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
What Now Orlando

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe to Open in Kissimmee

“Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is dedicated to providing an outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using the highest quality bread and dairy products.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Ocoee Music Festival headliners announced

The Ocoee Music Festival is back and the headliners for 2023 have been announced. City of Ocoee Mayor Rusty Johnson announced the performers at the Jolly Jamboree on Saturday, Dec. 10. The festival will return with 80s rock night on Friday, March 10, and country night on Saturday, March 11.
OCOEE, FL
Orlando Weekly

Janet Jackson announces comeback tour and Orlando show both set for 2023

Janet Jackson — Miss Jackson if you're nasty — has announced a return to the road in 2023. And Orlando will be one of her destinations. Jackson will be hitting the road in April 2023 as part of her Together Again North American tour. The trek kicks off in Florida with Orlando getting bragging rights as the second stop on the tour on April 19 — the first stop, and only other Florida date, is in Hollywood the night before. Together Again is Jackson's return to the road after a four year absence, and will mark three frankly gigantic milestones in her career: her own 50th anniversary in music and performance, the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope album, and the 20th anniversary of the Janet album.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Dazzling Lights' holiday tradition returns to Orlando's Leu Gardens

ORLANDO, Fla. - Whether you’re new to Florida or have lived here for years, "Dazzling Lights" at the Harry P. Leu Gardens is a holiday tradition for many!. The 50-acre garden has been transformed into an immersive winter wonderland with over a million lights, magical displays, music, and sculptures. This year, the experience features a number of new displays, shows, and attractions, including a redesigned laser show, a 40-foot snow dome, and a 70-foot lighted tunnel.
ORLANDO, FL
Narcity USA

You Can Drive Through The Stars At This Magical Tunnel Of Lights In Florida During The Holidays

Holiday traditions come in all shapes and colors of glitter, but we each hold a few close to our hearts. Although Floridians may not wake up to a white and radiant blanket of snow-covered grass on December 25, Christmas can still be enjoyed in less wintry ways. For people in the Sunshine State, the best things about the end-of-year celebrations can be time spent with family, cheesy and wonderful Hallmark movies or even that feeling of holding Starbucks holiday cups.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Kissimmee, FL

The Vacation Home Capital of the World, Kissimmee, lives up to this name with its major attractions and tourist spots. But before its glamorizing buildings and world-class attractions, Kissimmee was once a cowboy town. Incorporated in 1883, it had the name "Kowtown" and was one of the first cities within...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank

A new attraction in Orlando gives tourists the ability to crush cars in a real-life tank. Tank America opened a spot near Baldwin Park after moving from its original location in Melbourne. The concept is relatively straightforward, giving people the opportunity to drive a 17-ton tank through (or over) a series of obstacles.  The 14-acre attraction simulates rides through muddy battlefields and jungles.
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

One Disney restaurant just opened an exciting new location

Woohoo! Now there are even more chances to grab some of your favorite Disney dishes when you visit Orlando. It is no secret that I (Katie) adore Wine Bar George. It is my very favorite restaurant in Disney Springs and one of my favorites anywhere. Although Wine Bar George has...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Latest UPDATE On Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida

A LOT has happened within the Walt Disney Company over the past month after Bob Iger stepped back into the role of CEO of the company after Bob Chapek stepped down. That means that a lot might change moving forward. Back in 2021, Disney purchased land in the Lake Nona...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Experience a Night of a MILLION Lights in Orlando This Holiday Season

Give Kids The World’s Night of a Million Lights is returning for its third year. From now through January 1st, 2023, you can experience millions of lights, beautiful displays, family activities, and more at Island H2O Water Park. Nightly entertainment at the Night of A Million Lights also includes...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

The Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge Is Moving

Being a Universal Orlando Annual Passholder comes with some pretty nice perks. Not only does it allow entry into the theme parks, but passholders also get discounts on resorts, exclusive dining locations, free merchandise, and more! There’s also the Universal Annual Passholder Lounge, an exclusive location for passholders to relax and sip on soft drinks. But that lounge is moving next year!
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy