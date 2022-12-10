After release from Russian custody, focus is on providing Brittney Griner and her family additional support, officials say

Two years after TikTok avoided a national ban in the United States, the popular short-form video app is now facing growing pushback at the state level. In the past two weeks, at least seven states have said they will bar public employees from using the app on government devices, including Alabama, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Texas. (Another state, Nebraska, banned TikTok from state devices in 2020.) And last week, the state of Indiana announced two lawsuits against TikTok accusing the Chinese-owned platform of misrepresenting its approach to age-appropriate content and data security.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO