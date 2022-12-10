On November 25, 2022 the Aspen community lost well known pharmacist, David Hoch, at 84 years of age. Born June 21, 1938 in the Chicago area, David was the second oldest of Alfred and Olga Hoch's four children, including Genevieve Sye of Wood Dale, IL, Richard Hoch, deceased, and Judy Holzwart of Fort Collins, CO. While attending Fenton High School in Bensenville, Illinois, David worked in a drugstore, as they were called back then. He was encouraged by the owner, John Duerkop, to attend the University of Illinois, College of Pharmacy in Chicago. After moving to Aspen, David worked as a pharmacist at Crossroads Drug and Carl’s Pharmacy. His love for skiing brought David to Aspen. Of the many ski trips he took with the Jack and Jill Ski Club, his first trip to Aspen prompted him to move here with his partner, Russell Anderson. They lived together at Smuggler Trailer Court until Russell’s death in 2010. David spent his last year at Whitcomb Terrace Senior Housing. His friend, Joanie Kidwell was a great help during this time. Besides skiing, David was an avid golfer and tennis player. He had great love and skill for card games, especially as a Grand Master of bridge. A thespian with a beautiful tenor voice, David participated in many ACT productions. David was one of the original founders of Aspen Gay Ski Week and served on the board for many years. His family plans a remembrance gathering for a later date this coming summer.

