FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whvoradio.com
Police Investigate Burglary With Shots Fired
A homeowner reportedly fired her gun at two people attempting to enter her home on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 3 am they were called for a report of a burglary in progress and found that the homeowner had shot at two suspects that were trying to enter her home through the back door.
clarksvillenow.com
Police search for suspects involved in fraud, identity theft at F&M Bank locations in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who tried to cash a fraudulent check using someone else’s identity. CPD said he used another person’s identity to cash a fraudulent check at an F&M Bank, 2700...
whvoradio.com
Four Injured, Three Severely Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County sent four people to the hospital three with severe injuries Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a car and a dump truck collided head-on at the 5000 block of Dawson Springs Road ejecting one person from the dump truck.
clarksvillenow.com
Man life-flighted to hospital after domestic-related shooting in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital following a shooting this morning in Clarksville. According to a news release, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a residence on Cinderella Lane at approximately 9:42 a.m. in response to a domestic-related shooting. When officers arrived, they...
whvoradio.com
Two Charged After Trigg County Burglary Investigation
An investigation into several burglaries in the Canton Blue Springs area of Trigg County led to two arrests Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say numerous burglaries involving vehicles, campers, and five homes led to the arrest of two juveniles and a large amount of stolen property being recovered including guns and an iPhone.
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
WBKO
Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn woman who was found in a hotel. Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, was found unconscious in her hotel room on Sunday around 8 a.m. The Franklin Police Department, and later, Simpson County Coroner’s Office responded to...
wkdzradio.com
Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Arson, Theft, Solicitation
A 16-year old juvenile in Lyon County has been charged in connection to a November house fire and attempting to solicit others to shoot two of his family members. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, his office was notified Wednesday about a possible incident that a juvenile student may attempt to bring a firearm to school. He says when the student arrived at the high school, he was detained by deputies along with two other students that were detained to obtain additional information.
21-year-old shot in head in Clarksville, 17-year-old arrested
Clarksville Police responded to a domestic-related call on Cinderella Lane at 9:42 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Woman Sentenced In Daughter’s Death
An Oak Grove woman was sentenced Wednesday morning to five years in jail in connection to the June 2020 death of her daughter. Last month, Patricia Conyers entered an Alford plea in Christian Circuit Court as part of a plea deal on a charge of second-degree manslaughter. An Alford plea is a formal admission of guilt toward charges in criminal court while the defendant expresses their innocence of the charges.
wkdzradio.com
Truck Damaged With BB Gun
A truck was found damaged with a bb gun on Frank Yost Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say someone shot a truck several times with a bb gun damaging the driver’s side doors and back window. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge...
q95fm.net
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Police Department Hires New Officer
The Cadiz Police Department has added an officer to its force with nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience. Robert Harris was sworn in Tuesday morning by Mayor Todd King after it was confirmed by an oath that Harris had never fought in a duel or served as a second in a duel.
whvoradio.com
Two Charged In Connection To Hopkinsville Robbery
Two men have been charged in connection to a robbery that happened on Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man was robbed, punched, and choked to the point of being unconscious in the area of Hopkinsville Middle School around 10 pm. 22-year-old Jaquavius Whitlock and 18-year-old...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street Widening Planned For 2023-24
After years of speculation and assessment, the widening of Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street — from the KY 91 Junction to KY 1007/North Drive — is finally underway. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court, magistrates unanimously approved a resolution to help transfer parcels of property to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through a deed of conveyance — described by outgoing Judge-Executive Steve Tribble.
whvoradio.com
Band Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A trailer owned by the Christian County Public School System was reported stolen Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the trailer valued at $4,490 was taken off the school property on Glass Avenue Tuesday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
WBKO
Warren County man sentenced for murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County man has been sentenced after he was convicted of a murder back in 2020. The Warren Commonwealth’s Attorney confirms Shannon Eugene Ward was sentenced to 35 years in jail for murder, and five years more for wanton endangerment, making his total sentence 40 years in jail.
fox17.com
Clarksville gang members convicted of murders, shootings
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After more than a decade of shootings, murders, and assaults, the final six members of the "Gangster Disciples" operating out of Clarksville have been convicted in court, say the U.S. Attorney's office. Their sentencings are the conclusion of a multi-year investigation, which resulted in federal...
Arrests Made in Southern Gun and Pawn Burglary Case
As of December 8, 2022, the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and ATF Agents have arrested two subjects involved in the burglary on 10-17-2022 to Southern Gun and Pawn. Several guns have been recovered at this time. We are still investigating several leads as to the whereabouts of the remaining guns.
Former Kentucky correctional officer charged with rape
A former Kentucky correctional officer has been accused of rape.
